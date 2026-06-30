Kylian Mbappé Reacts to Actress Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, in Viral World Cup Moment

France star Kylian Mbappe does not have a wife, but his relationship with girlfriend, Ester Exposito, has created quite a buzz during the World Cup. Exposito is a Spanish actress and fashion model whose resume includes a role on the Netflix show “Elite.”

The couple have attempted to play coy about their relationship status. Mbappe’s Instagram page is absent of photos alongside Exposito, but the couple have been spotted together as the footballer stars for Real Madrid.

This has not stopped Mbappe from reacting to Exposito’s social media posts. With more than 24 million Instagram followers, Exposito has developed quite a fan base of her own.

During the World Cup, Exposito posted a bit of a photo dump, providing fans with a glimpse of her life. The post has one million likes and counting, including the reaction from one notable fan.

Mbappe simply reacted to the post with a heart emoji, a reaction that sparked more than 17,000 likes of its own.

Here’s a look at the post that has fans buzzing during the World Cup.



Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, Was Spotted at a Real Madrid Game in March

According to AS.com, Exposito was spotted in a suite for a Real Madrid match in March. Mbappe’s girlfriend admitted she is not much of a soccer fan while declining to comment on their relationship status.

“The truth is, I don’t really like it much, but the match was good,” Exposito explained, per AS.com. “… I’m not going to say anything (about Mbappe), but I’m doing great.”

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester, Is Expected to Attend the World Cup

Exposito was born in Madrid, Spain, per Elle.com. The actress noted that she will “probably” attend the World Cup, per Le Figaro.

Exposito admits that she is not much of a soccer fan, but she has a reason to get into the sport beyond Mbappe. The actress is staring in the film “Baton” in which soccer takes center stage.

“I know nothing about soccer!” Exposito explained to Le Parisien, via Le Figaro during a June 15, feature. “I’ve only been to a stadium a few times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television.

“Even though Spain is a great soccer country and we obviously have the best teams, I don’t have that culture. … It’s a world I’m discovering, and with this football film, everything is happening at once. So I’m starting to get interested.

Ester Exposito on Kylian Mbappe Relationship Rumors: ‘I Don’t want It to Overshadow My Career’

Mbappe and Exposito share a reality where fans are curious about their life off the screen and pitch. The actress noted that this is partly why she does not like discussing her relationship status.

“Since ‘Elite,’ it’s been the same every time something happens in my private life,” Exposito told Paris Match, per Le Figaro. “I don’t like it because I’m a private person. I don’t want it to overshadow my career.

“The only problem is that now everyone can be a paparazzi. There are phones everywhere, and I’d like to live in a world without phones, without social media. I’m going to continue to make sure I’m not even more exposed.”