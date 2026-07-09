Does Kylian Mbappe Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Rumors Intensify at World Cup

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the best players in the World Cup, prompting plenty of interest on whether the France star has a wife or girlfriend. Mbappe does not have a wife, but rumors are heating up about rumored girlfriend Ester Exposito.

Neither Mbappe or Exposito have confirmed their relationship status, but there appears to be little doubt that the two are an item. While the couple avoids posting photos together, Mbappe frequently comments on the Spanish actresses’ posts.

Mbappe responded to a June 15, Instagram post with a smiley face emoji with heart eyes. The striker has posted similar reactions to several of Exposito’s recent posts.

Time will tell if Mbappe and Exposito will eventually go public with their relationship. For now, the two celebrities appear content to play coy about their status.

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend Ester Exposito’s Attendance at World Cup Remains a Mystery

It remains to be seen if Exposito will be spotted cheering on Mbappe at the World Cup in the United States. Ahead of the World Cup, the actress noted she will “probably” attend the FIFA tournament, per Le Figaro.

Exposito admits to being a late adopter when it comes to soccer fandom. In addition to dating one of the world’s biggest footballers, Exposito is also working on a film called “Baton” where soccer is a key theme.

“I know nothing about soccer!” Exposito remarked to Le Parisien, via Le Figaro during a June 15, feature. “I’ve only been to a stadium a few times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television.

“Even though Spain is a great soccer country and we obviously have the best teams, I don’t have that culture. … It’s a world I’m discovering, and with this football film, everything is happening at once. So I’m starting to get interested.”

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester, on Cheering on France at World Cup: ‘I’ll Keep That to Myself’

On multiple occasions, Exposito has declined to comment on her relationship with Mbappe. The actress’ resume includes the hit Netflix show “Elite.”

One thing Exposito has not been shy about is her initial disinterest in soccer.

“Well, I’m following it a bit, I’m seeing the results,” Exposito told LOS40 Colombia, per Marca.com. “But is Spain playing now? It’s very late to… I mean, because in Spain they’re already asleep.”

Exposito was asked if she is cheering on France during the World Cup. The actress was not as open about this part of her fandom.

“Well, I’ll keep that to myself,” Exposito remarked when asked about France.

Kylian Mbappe on Battling Leo Messi for Golden Boot: ‘My Only Focus Is on Helping the Team & Getting Us (to the Final)’

On the pitch, much has been made about Mbappe battling Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot. Mbappe insists his focus is on winning the World Cup, not scoring the most goals.

“I know people talk about the stats,” Mbappe explained, per The Score. “I watch the TV, too. But my only focus is on helping the team and getting us back here (New York/New Jersey for final) on July 19.”