Cristiano Ronaldo’s Message to Lamine Yamal & His ‘Ego’ Headband Explained

Spain superstar Lamine Yamal has heard the criticism during the 2026 World Cup and decided to clap back in a unique way: by wearing an ‘Ego Yamal’ headband in the game vs. Austria.

According to The Athletic, this was a personalized message surrounding the hate he was receiving on TikTok, where users who criticized him called him ‘Ego Yamal.’

Instead of shying away from the criticism, the 18-year-old Spanish star embraces it.

“That’s part of my success,” Yamal told El Mundo regarding the attention he receives along with the criticism. “I was born to be the best. That’s the way I am, and if all my achievements in football are down to that, then I wouldn’t change a thing. You can’t live obsessing about what other people think about you. Not even God can please everyone.”

He knows the weight of being the center of attention at both the club and national level at just 18 years old, and Cristiano Ronaldo had some words to say about Yamal ahead of their matchup on July 6th in Arlington, Texas.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Strong Message to Lamine ‘Ego’ Yamal

Speaking to the media, Cristiano Ronaldo believes Lamine Yamal is a great player with a bright future ahead of him and wants him to get used to the criticism “as quickly as possible.”

“He is a player with a very promising future and he is performing very well, and I think his future will be bright.

[Yamal] needs to get used to criticism as quickly as possible if he wants to have a long career. But I also think he should focus on what he truly loves: the love from the fans, the passion of the supporters, and the atmosphere inside the stadium. That’s what I learned over time, that you should connect with the people who truly love you, and you should also have passion for what you do.”

Ronaldo has a different approach to dealing with criticism. Unlike Yamal, who addressed the hate with a headband, he tends not to respond directly to critics, but rather, has his actions speak for him.

Then again, Yamal grew up in a different world from Ronaldo. A ‘social media world,’ and one that has new avenues of expression.

Regardless, Yamal will have to prove his haters wrong, and he’ll have to do it against one of the greatest of all time to make it to the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s Last World Cup

As for the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s closing a major chapter of his book.

“It’s about enjoying it as much as possible,” Ronaldo said during a prematch news conference on July 5th. “This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game.

The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I’ll be honest. Whatever happens, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I’ve given everything in football. I don’t need it, I have a good life, but it’s about passion. I play football because I love it… You have to enjoy every day. And I’ve scored three goals [at this World Cup], I’m not doing too badly, right?”

While one star’s chapter is closing, a new one is just starting.

Lamine Yamal vs. Cristiano Ronaldo. Win or go home.

The winner of this match will play against the winner of the USA-Belgium game on Friday, July 10th at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT).