Does Lamine Yamal Have a Girlfriend? Meet Influencer Ines Garcia

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Ines Garcia, is no longer a mystery. The Seville-born influencer has stepped fully into the spotlight as Spain’s 18-year-old star chases a World Cup title.

The couple went public in May, but Garcia revealed this week that their bond runs far deeper than the timeline fans assumed, opening up about how the relationship actually began and shutting down one of the more persistent rumors circulating about their courtship.

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia’s Relationship Timeline

Garcia addressed the widely circulated story that she and Yamal first crossed paths at a convenience store, where her credit card was declined and the Barcelona winger stepped in to cover the charges. She dismissed the tale outright in a July 1 interview with MARCA, saying she would have loved a story with that much drama, but the truth was simpler. They connected on social media.

Garcia also said the two have known each other for considerably longer than the public sightings suggest, describing a slow-building relationship built on months of talking before they ever met in person. Their first public appearance came at Barcelona’s La Liga title celebration dinner, according to AS.com, followed by a joint outing at a Bad Bunny concert in the city days later.

Fans spotted the pair together in Barcelona in late April, and video from a Greece getaway in May showing them walking hand in hand spread quickly online, according to USA Today’s For The Win.

Yamal sent Garcia a bouquet of red roses with a handwritten card reading “Te quiero” — “I love you” — a moment she shared on her Instagram Stories in early June, according to a report from MARCA. He also posted a carousel of candid photos of the couple and commented “preciosa” beneath one of her posts.

Who Is Ines Garcia? Yamal’s Girlfriend’s Career

Garcia works full time as a fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator, with brand partnerships that include Yepoda, Women’s Secret and AliExpress, according to EssentiallySports‘ Meenu Tomy. She attended the Cosmopolitan España influencer awards in November 2025 and the VI Premios Woman Sport in May 2026 before her name became attached to Yamal’s.

Her online following has swelled from about 85,000 to more than 300,000 on Instagram and nearly 800,000 on TikTok since her relationship with Yamal went public, according to EssentiallySports. In a June 7 interview, Garcia stressed that content creation was her profession long before Yamal entered the picture and that she intends to keep building her own career while tuning out the online noise, according to MARCA.

Garcia has followed Spain throughout the World Cup despite a lifelong fear of flying.

“I love traveling, but I’m terrified of flying. The two things don’t really go together, but I’m facing my fears little by little,” she said in a Spanish-language interview quoted by Hola.

She was in Atlanta for Spain’s scoreless Group H opener against Cape Verde, then watched from the stands as Yamal scored his first World Cup goal in a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Garcia reposted a fan’s message declaring Yamal was in “top form” before adding her own tribute, saying “The best player in the world is at 2,000,000%, and he’s also in good hands,” according to Complex‘s Mark Elibert.

She has since posted Instagram Stories in Spain gear supporting Yamal ahead of matches and has been described by multiple outlets as among the loudest voices in his section. Spain now must advance through the knockout rounds with Garcia and her following watching every shot on goal.