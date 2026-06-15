Lamine Yamal & Girlfriend Inés García Go Public Before World Cup 2026 Amid Shocking Criticism

Spain star Lamine Yamal is preparing for his first FIFA World Cup while attracting attention away from the pitch after publicly confirming his relationship with Spanish influencer Inés García.

The Barcelona forward, who is part of Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, has been linked with García for several weeks. Interest in their relationship intensified after the pair were seen together in Greece before appearing at Barcelona’s La Liga title celebration dinner and a Bad Bunny concert. Recent videos and social media posts have now made the relationship public.

The attention comes at a significant moment for Yamal. The 18-year-old enters the World Cup as one of Spain’s most important players after helping his country win UEFA Euro 2024 and finishing as runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting. Spain opens its World Cup campaign against Cape Verde with Yamal expected to play a key role despite recent injury concerns.

Lamine Yamal and Inés García Confirm Relationship Before FIFA World Cup 2026

Yamal and García have become one of the most discussed couples in Spanish soccer after appearing together publicly ahead of the World Cup.

The relationship first became a major talking point when the pair were spotted vacationing in Greece. They later attended Barcelona’s end-of-season celebrations together and were also seen at a Bad Bunny concert.

According to available information, García is a 21-year-old influencer from Seville who creates fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She has worked with brands including Yepoda, Women’s Secret and AliExpress and had already built a growing social media following before becoming linked with Yamal.

Interest in García’s profile has increased significantly since the relationship became public.

The timing has only added to the attention surrounding the couple. Yamal arrives at the World Cup as one of the tournament’s youngest stars and one of Spain’s biggest attractions. The Barcelona winger has already established himself as a key player for both club and country despite only turning 18 this year.

His popularity continues to grow globally, especially after helping Spain win Euro 2024 and becoming the first player to win the Kopa Trophy more than once.

Inés García Responds to Criticism as Spain Begins World Cup Campaign

The public reaction to the relationship has not been entirely positive. García has faced criticism and speculation on social media since appearing alongside Yamal.

In a recent interview, García addressed the scrutiny and insisted it has not affected her personal life.

“I am very happy and very calm,” García said while discussing the attention surrounding her relationship.

She also rejected claims that she left a previous long-term relationship because of Yamal and pushed back against suggestions that she is benefiting from the footballer’s fame.

According to accounts of the interview, García said she had already established her own audience before meeting the Spanish international and argued that many assumptions were being made without knowledge of the facts.

The influencer also described the current period in her life positively.

“This is the happiest moment of my life,” García said.

At the same time, she acknowledged that maintaining privacy has become increasingly difficult amid the spotlight on one of soccer’s fastest-rising stars.

For Yamal, the focus now shifts back to the field. Spain enters the 2026 World Cup among the favorites to challenge for the title, and the Barcelona winger is expected to be a central figure in Luis de la Fuente’s plans.

As Spain begins its campaign, attention on Yamal continues to extend beyond his performances on the pitch. His growing profile in world soccer has brought increased interest in every aspect of his life, including his relationship with García, which has now become public just days before the biggest tournament of his career.