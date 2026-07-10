Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Inés García, Announces Personal News Amid World Cup

Spain star Lamine Yamal continues to be one of the top global soccer players and girlfriend, Ines Garcia Santos, has been cheering on the striker in the World Cup. Garcia revealed that she celebrated a birthday ahead of Spain’s Round of 16 showdown versus Belgium.

On July 9, Garcia posted a short video to her Instagram Story that showed her blowing out a birthday candle. Yamal could make her birthday extra special with a victory over Belgium.



Garcia has been keeping fans posted throughout her travels in the States. The model has been following Spain around the country during the World Cup with Garcia wearing Yamal’s jersey at each game.

Garcia posted photos from places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles wearing Yamal’s Spain kit.

“Mi chica!!!!!!!🙂‍↔️,” Yamal responded to a June 21, Instagram post of Garcia wearing his red Spain jersey.

Yamal and Garcia’s birthdays are just days apart. The Spain star’s birthday is just a few days later on July 13.

Yamal could be playing in a World Cup semifinal match against France just one day after turning 19 years old.

Lamine Yamal & Girlfriend, Ines Garcia, Met Through Social Media

During the World Cup, Garcia revealed new details on how she met Yamal. The influencer noted that the couple met through social media.

“I think I’ve never talked about my boyfriend in public,” Garcia detailed, per Marca.com. “… We met on social media! I’d love to tell you a super crazy story, I saw him at an airport or ran into him, my papers fell and he helped me pick them up. No, no, no. We met on social media and that’s it.

“We’ve been together much longer than people think, much longer. People started seeing me with him when we went to Greece or a few weeks before that and all that. I’ve known Lamine for much, much, much longer, not three years either, but quite a few more months than people think up to this day.”

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Ines, Predicts Spain Will Win the World Cup

Time will tell whether the couple can celebrate their birthdays with a World Cup trophy. Regardless, Garcia has been enjoying traveling around America and already predicted Spain to win the FIFA tournament.

“But, well, enjoying this experience, this World Cup with my friend, with him, with his family, his friends,” Garcia added. “We’re having a great time, we’re going to win the World Cup, he’s the best. Hopefully we’ll celebrate my birthday and his birthday here, that will mean we’re already almost in the final.

“I’m not going to give too many details, it wasn’t very quick; in fact, it was quite slow, but we gave things time, of course, getting to know each other little by little. We also spent a long time talking before seeing each other.”

Garcia is a fashion influencer with 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Additionally, Garcia has 875,000 followers on Instagram.

The couple has quite a combined social media presence. Yamal is one of the most popular footballers in the world with nearly 46 million Instagram followers.