Transfer News Reveals Spain’s Lamine Yamal’s Blunt Message on $114 Million Rumor

The World Cup has a way of ramping up the latest transfer rumors and news which prompted Spain star Lamine Yamal to offer his opinon. When Yamal is not starring for Spain, the striker is one of Barcelona’s key players.

Yamal is using the World Cup to make his best recruiting pitch for one of Argentina’s rising stars. Much has been made about Julian Alvarez’s future with Atletico Madrid with Barca looming in soccer transfer rumors.

Yamal emphasized that Barcelona players would welcome an Alvarez transfer. Alvarez is one of Argentina’s stars alongside Lionel Messi.

“Everyone knows he’s a top player, the kind everyone wants to play for,” Yamal told Mundo Deportivo’s Ferran Martinez during a July 9, 2026, interview. “I’ve already said it: we’re open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we’ll all be very happy.

“I think he’s a great fit for Barça’s style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest transfer rumors.

Transfer News: Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez Confirms He Wants to Play for a New Team Amid Barcelona Rumors

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Alvarez’s projected market value is $114 million (when converted from Euros), per Transfer Markt. During the World Cup, Alvarez revealed that he has requested a transfer from Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t think it’s the right moment to talk, but I also don’t want to hide,” Alvarez told ESPN’s Martin Arevalo on June 22.

“I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.”

Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Has Made $116 Million Offer to Poach Julian Alvarez

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The backdrop of Alvarez’s public comments is Barcelona’s aggressive push to poach Alvarez, complete with a $116 million offer, per The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai and Pol Ballús. Additionally, Real Madrid have been pushing, so far unsuccessfully, to land Alvarez as well.

“The Athletic reported last month that Barcelona were in talks with Atletico over a potential deal for Alvarez and were preparing a formal offer of around €100million ($116m; £87m) for the forward,” Rai and Ballus wrote in a June 23, story titled, “Atletico’s Julian Alvarez confirms he wants a transfer: ‘I want to fulfill my dream.'”

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“Alvarez is Barcelona’s No 1 transfer target and the Catalans are expected to return with a new offer in the coming weeks,” Rai and Ballus added.

“Real Madrid, meanwhile, said in an official statement two weeks ago that they had seen a €150m (£129.3m; $171.4m) bid for Alvarez rejected. Atletico acknowledged the bid in a statement of their own, and club sources with knowledge of the bid, speaking anonymously as they were not authorised to do so publicly, said at the time they did not feel like the offer from Madrid was genuine.”

Lamine Yamal’s Contract With Barcelona Runs Through 2031

As for Yamal’s future, fans know things are always subject to change. Yet, Lamal signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona in 2025, a deal that runs through 2031, per ESPN.

So, while Premier League fans would love to see Lamal playing in England. All signs point to Lamal wearing a Barca jersey for the foreseeable future, and potentially soon alongside Alvarez.