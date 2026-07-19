Does Lamine Yamal Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Behind Inés García’s World Cup Takeover

Lamine Yamal is not married with a wife, but the Spain star has received massive support from girlfriend, Ines Garcia, throughout the World Cup. Yamal’s partner has been traveling around the United States cheering on Spain during the FIFA tournament.

Garcia has often been spotted in American stadiums wearing Yamal’s signature No. 19 Spain jersey. Ahead of the World Cup final, Garcia sent a message on the couple’s trip to New York City.

“You’re in the final 🤎 see you in NY,” Garicia noted (translated into English) in the July 15, Instagram message while posting a photo of herself hugging Lamal who was wearing a New York Yankees hat.

Garcia’s post is approaching two million likes. Yamal responded in the comments using some humor to express his excitement ahead of the World Cup final.

“Love u, I’ll tell you in English so you can get used to me🙂 dig️🤎,” Yamal remarked (translated into English).

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Ines Garcia, Was Temporarily Banned From Instagram Before Spain-Argentina Game

Garcia is a content creator with a particular focus on fashion and beauty. Ahead of the Spain-Argentina match, Garcia revealed that her profile was temporarily blocked by Instagram.

“I’m backkkk!!!” Garcia noted in a July 17, Instagram Story. “They blocked my profile for a few days but that’s it!!! ✅”

Laine Yamal & Girlfriend, Ines, Went Viral in New York City Prior to World Cup Final

Prior to the World Cup final, the couple went viral for ordering food at a New York City street cart. Early in the tournament, Yamal’s girlfriend predicted that Spain would win the World Cup.

Garcia indicated that the couple was aiming to celebrate their July birthdays in the United States, which came to fruition. The influencer also dished on the couple meeting through social media.

“But, well, enjoying this experience, this World Cup with my friend, with him, with his family, his friends,” Garcia previously noted in a social media video, per Marca.com. “We’re having a great time, we’re going to win the World Cup, he’s the best. Hopefully we’ll celebrate my birthday and his birthday here, that will mean we’re already almost in the final.

“I’m not going to give too many details, it wasn’t very quick; in fact, it was quite slow, but we gave things time, of course, getting to know each other little by little. We also spent a long time talking before seeing each other.”

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Ines, Has More Than 1 Million Combined Followers on Instagram & TikTok

Yamal’s girlfriend has more than one million social media followers with a sizable presence on both Instagram and TikTok. Garcia has been giving fans an inside look at life during the World Cup in the States.

“… We met on social media!” Garcia remarked, per Marca.com. “I’d love to tell you a super crazy story, I saw him at an airport or ran into him, my papers fell and he helped me pick them up. No, no, no. We met on social media and that’s it.

“We’ve been together much longer than people think, much longer. People started seeing me with him when we went to Greece or a few weeks before that and all that. I’ve known Lamine for much, much, much longer, not three years either, but quite a few more months than people think up to this day.”