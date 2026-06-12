Landon Donovan Reveals Key to Deep World Cup Run for Team USA

Landon Donovan was part of the Team USA squad that made the deepest run in the program’s history.

The 44-year-old led Team USA to the quarterfinals during their 2002 World Cup run in South Korea, their deepest finish in the modern era. A young Donovan helped that squad pull off a major upset over world power Portugal and a win over Mexico in the round of 16 before falling short against Germany.

Fast forward to the present day and there are now heightened expectations for Team USA as they host the World Cup for the first time since 1994. They feature an experienced roster in Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Matt Turner.

The field has expanded to 48 teams, making it the largest tournament field in history. By comparison, the 2002 tournament featured just 32 teams.

Donovan, who will be working this World Cup as a commentator/analyst, said the key to a deep run for Team USA is how they finish in the group. If they finish strong in the group, that would mean they get a more favorable matchup moving forward in the tournament.

“A lot of it will depend on how you finish in the group, and so finishing first gives you a chance to play a third place team in the round of 32,” Donovan told Heavy Sports in a one-on-one interview. “That’s a massive advantage versus if you finish second, now you’re playing a second place team from another group. If you finish third, you’re playing a first place team from another group. Where you finish in the group is crucial. If we finish first, we could face a team in the worst case scenario, maybe like Senegal. In a best case scenario, it could be a New Zealand or somebody who sneaks through one of the other groups that you are absolutely much better than.”

If Team USA is able to win their group — it also involves Turkey, Australia and Paraguay — that would mean an easier road in the next round. Team USA is seen as the slight favorites in their group, with Turkey as the biggest threat in Group D.

“You win that game, and not only do you win that game, your momentum is carrying you, the country’s excited, the stadium’s excited, and those little incremental pluses can get you over the line for the next game,” Donovan said. “I do think getting to a quarterfinal is realistic. If we get to a quarter final, you can imagine the momentum in this country, what that would feel like, and how excited the players could be once they get to that point. They’re playing with house money, and then it’s just go for it. Just be brave, go for it, and try to make a semi final.”

Clint Dempsey’s Advice to Christian Pulisic: Stay Confident

One of the keys to Team USA advancing deep is the play of their star, Pulisic. He recently broke a long goal-less drought by notching one through the net in a 3-2 win over Senegal in a friendly just prior to the World Cup.

Clint Dempsey, one of the best players in American soccer history, said the key for Pulisic to play strong in the World Cup tournament is to “stay confident” and “keep believing in yourself.”

“There’s not much advice to really give him,” said Dempsey. “Just keep believing in yourself, stay confident, don’t let outside noise affect you. There’s a reason why you’ve been so successful and continue to do the things that got you where you were. There’s not much real advice I’d give him. Just stay confident in himself, and know when you get knocked down, keep getting back up, and he’s someone that shows that.”

Shaq Moore on Why Strong Finish for Team USA in World Cup is Important

Shaq Moore isn’t a part of this World Cup roster, but he was a part of the 2022 squad.

The FC Dallas defender teamed up with Pulisic and countless others from this roster a few years ago as one of the 26 men on the roster. While that team finished undefeated in its initial group stage, they were eliminated in the next round in in the Round of 16.

The 29-year-old Moore acknowledges how important it would be for the popularity of soccer in the United States if this squad were to make a deep run.

“Yeah, I think it’d be great, man,” said Moore in a one-on-one interview. “The deep run would definitely bring the country together, put more eyes on soccer that’s already a growing sport in the country. I think the further we get, always the better. I think the US fans especially, we tend to gravitate more towards the game during the World Cup. So the furthest we can go when all the eyes are on us is always going to be better. Hopefully we can inspire the next generation of players like in ’94 so if we can go as far as we can, that will always be great for the country and kids growing up.”