Landon Donovan’s Hair: What the USMNT Legend Has Said About His New Look

Landon Donovan’s hair is getting attention again as the U.S. men’s national team legend returns to the spotlight during World Cup coverage, and Donovan has already explained much of the story himself.

The short version: Donovan has publicly discussed dealing with hair loss since his late teens, trying a hair transplant, and later turning to a hair system after other methods did not work the way he wanted. His appearance first became a viral soccer-TV topic during Fox Sports’ Euro 2024 coverage, then resurfaced as he documented a more intentional hair transformation in 2025.

It is an unusual sports story, but it is not a mystery. Donovan has been unusually open about it.

Landon Donovan Said He Tried a Hair Transplant Before Viral TV Moment

The first major wave of attention came in June 2024, when viewers noticed Donovan’s hairstyle during Fox Sports’ Euro 2024 coverage.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Donovan later explained in a text exchange with former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee that he had undergone a hair transplant procedure two weeks earlier and had been told it would not show up on camera. The exchange went viral after Magee shared it publicly with Donovan’s permission.

That helped answer the immediate question fans had at the time. It also changed the tone of the story: Donovan was not hiding from the moment. He addressed it directly and with humor.

The former U.S. captain’s visibility has only grown since then. Donovan remains one of the most recognizable figures in American soccer, and his 2010 World Cup goal against Algeria is still one of the defining moments in USMNT history. Reuters recently spoke with Donovan about the 2026 World Cup, with Donovan saying the U.S. should expect to get out of its group and should aim to win it on home soil.

That matters because Donovan is not just a former player people remember. He is still part of the sport’s current conversation, especially with the World Cup back in North America.

Donovan Later Opened Up About a Hair System

In 2025, Donovan gave fans a more detailed look at his hair journey.

People reported that Donovan shared Instagram videos documenting his decision to get a hairpiece installed. In one video, Donovan said he had been dealing with thinning hair since he was “18, 19, 20” and that he had already tried a transplant. He said his remaining options were to shave his head, leave his hair as it was, or try a hair system.

Donovan chose the hair system route and continued sharing the process with followers. People reported that he later said he was “really loving it” and thanked fans for their support, adding that he had heard from many people who were also dealing with hair loss.

That openness is part of why the story has had staying power. Donovan did not simply appear on television with a different look and let the internet speculate forever. He explained what happened, acknowledged that people would joke about it and still invited real feedback.

Why Donovan’s Hair Is Trending Again

The renewed interest is tied to timing. Donovan is highly relevant again because of the 2026 World Cup, U.S. soccer’s biggest stage in years.

Fox Sports has leaned heavily into World Cup coverage, including roster and tournament programming around USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino. A Fox Sports video page from May 26 featured Pochettino discussing the 2026 World Cup roster, underscoring how much attention is already on the U.S. team before and during the tournament.

Donovan also remains one of the most quoted voices on what the tournament means for American soccer. He told Reuters that the home World Cup is a rare chance to create “one big moment” that brings in new fans, pointing to his own 2010 goal and Tim Howard’s 2014 World Cup performance as examples of moments that changed the sport’s reach in the United States.

That combination — Donovan’s changed look, his public explanation, and his renewed TV presence — is why fans are searching again.

The Real Story Is Donovan’s Willingness to Be Honest

There is an easy version of this story that treats Donovan’s hair as a punchline. The better version is that a famous athlete dealt with something common, did it publicly, and chose to talk about it instead of pretending nobody noticed.

Hair loss is not rare. What is rarer is a decorated former athlete acknowledging it in real time while still working in a camera-facing role.

Donovan has spent much of his soccer life under scrutiny, from World Cup pressure to his omission from the 2014 USMNT roster to his post-playing career as an analyst. This is a different kind of attention, but his response has been consistent with the way he has handled it: direct, self-aware and open enough to take the sting out of the speculation.

So, yes, Landon Donovan’s hair looks different. Based on what Donovan has said publicly, the explanation includes a hair transplant attempt and, later, a hair system. The reason fans are noticing again is simple: one of American soccer’s most famous figures is back in the middle of the World Cup spotlight.