LeBron James Reacts to USMNT Star’s Viral World Cup Celebration

Folarin Balogun delivered the moment. LeBron James delivered the endorsement.

After the U.S. men’s national team striker scored late in the first half of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun celebrated with LeBron James’ iconic “silencer” gesture — prompting the NBA superstar to respond on social media moments later.

James reposted FOX Sports‘ highlight of the goal on X and wrote:

“LFG!!!!! THE 🤫 HAS 🇺🇸 at the World Cup! Helluva goal there Young 👑👏🏾🙌🏾.”

LFG!!!!!! THE 🤫 HAS 🛬 at the World Cup! Helluva goal there Young 🤴🏾! 🫡. GO 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8wb2t2F6oq — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 2, 2026

The exchange quickly went viral as one of basketball’s biggest stars celebrated one of American soccer’s brightest performers.

Balogun’s First Goal Waved Off Before Breakthrough

Balogun actually thought he had opened the scoring much earlier.

Just after the 30-minute mark, the AS Monaco striker beat Bosnia’s goalkeeper and launched into the same LeBron-inspired “silencer” celebration, only for the assistant referee’s offside flag to cut the festivities short.

The disappointment lasted only minutes.

In first-half stoppage time, Tim Ream’s pass deflected kindly into Balogun’s path, and the 24-year-old calmly slotted the ball underneath the goalkeeper to give the United States a deserved 1-0 halftime lead.

This time, the goal stood.

Balogun once again celebrated with the now-signature “silencer” pose made famous by James.

The striker also appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty earlier in the half after going down under a challenge from Amar Dedić, but both the referee and VAR allowed play to continue.

Balogun Continues Historic World Cup Run

The goal continued Balogun’s remarkable tournament.

It was his third goal of the World Cup, tying Landon Donovan’s 2010 total for the second-most goals by an American in a single tournament.

Only Bert Patenaude’s four-goal haul in the inaugural 1930 World Cup remains ahead of Balogun in U.S. history.

The United States dominated the opening 45 minutes despite Bosnia frustrating Mauricio Pochettino’s attack for much of the half.

The Americans controlled possession 62% to 38%, completed 57 successful passes in the attacking third compared with Bosnia’s 14 and held the Europeans to just one shot before halftime.

LeBron Continues Supporting USMNT

James’ reaction added another crossover moment between two of American sports’ biggest stages.

The four-time NBA champion has increasingly shown support for the U.S. men’s national team, and his latest post highlighted Balogun’s growing profile during the World Cup.

The celebration also comes as James prepares for another major chapter in his own career.

After confirming he intends to play during the 2026-27 NBA season, the 21-time All-NBA selection is expected to continue weighing free-agent options following the end of his eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

For Balogun, however, Wednesday belonged to him.

His first celebration was erased by an offside flag.

His second counted and earned an instant salute from LeBron James.