World Cup Fans React to Messi’s Brief Failure to Make History Amid ‘Disaster’

Lionel Messi proved to be human in the early minutes of Argentina’s World Cup match against Austria. Messi had a chance to make history by become the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history.

Instead, Messi’s penalty kick surprisingly hit the post as the striker continues his quest for history. It felt like only a matter of time before Messi would ultimately make history, but his first attempt surprisingly ended in failure.

Kalshi labeled it a “disaster” attempt from Messi in a surprisingly human moment.

“Lionel Messi with a DISASTER penalty 🫣,” Kalshi Sports noted in a June 22, 2026, message on X.

Here’s a look at Messi’s attempt that has fans in disbelief.



Minutes later Messi made good on another attempt achieving a record 17th World Cup goal. Here’s a look at Messi eventually making more World Cup history.



Let’s take a look at the immediate reactions to Messi’s miss.

Leo Messi Eventually Made World Cup History During Argentina-Austria Game

Fox announcers described the early mood as a “disaster in Dallas” following the missed penalty kick. To the surprise of no one, Messi changed the mood just a few minutes later with a goal.

“He played a disastrous penalty to the side of the net 😭😂😂,” one fan noted.

“Messi want open goal not penalty,” another suggested.

“That was a very poor penalty. 😩,” said one person.

“That was one Messy penalty kick,” another added.

Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni on Messi: ‘At a Loss for Words About Leo’

Messi now has four goals and counting in the first two World Cup games for Argentina. The legend started off the tournament with a hat trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening match.

“At a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He’s incredible,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said of Messi after the star’s hat trick, per ESPN. “.. It’s not about imagining [if he could have a start like this. He’s been doing this for 20 years.

“People who watch football want to see him, it’s not just Argentines. Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible.”