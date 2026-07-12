Lionel Messi’s Dad Jorge’s Health: What Happened to Argentina Star’s Father?

During the World Cup, Lionel Messi revealed that it has been a challenging time, but the Argentina star declined to get into the specifics amid ongoing rumors about the legend’s parents. The Messi family later revealed that his dad, Jorge Messi, is going through health challenges as the Argentina star plays in the World Cup.

Messi has not disclosed the specific health matter that his father is recovering from. During Argentina’s run in the World Cup, Messi’s family released a statement noting that his dad is “progressing favorably” and is under “medical supervision.”

“He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition,” the family noted in a June 18, statement to ESPN.

“Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter.”

Lionel Messi Revealed ‘Difficult Days’ Amid Dad’s Concerning Health Situation During World Cup

Messi has been visibly emotional at several points during the World Cup. After Argentina’s win over Algeria on June 17, Messi alluded to going through “difficult days.”

“Why did I ​cry? It was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi told reporters, per Reuters. “​I went through some difficult days.

“But ​I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my ​teammates because they were always by my side, giving me ‌a ⁠lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Leo Messi’s Family Warned Against ‘Speculation’ on His Dad Jorge’s Health

Messi was born in Rosario, Argentina, to parents, Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini. The star’s dad was a metal factory supervisor, while his mom was a house cleaner, per People.

“The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge’s condition,” Messi’s family added in the statement. “Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true. At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion.

“A person’s health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest,” the statement continued.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated promptly by the family and through the appropriate channels.”

Messi’s Dad, Jorge, Was the Argentina Star’s Agent Early in His Career

Messi’s father, Jorge, served as his agent during the early portion of his career. It was Messi’s dad who helped his son get medical treatment for a hormone condition impacting the future star’s growth.

“The obviously incredibly talented Leo soon moved on, starring for the youth teams of Rosario’s biggest club, Newell’s Old Boys, but by the age of 13 it was clear Leo needed treatment for a hormone condition affecting his growth,” The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan and Adam Crafton wrote in a September 2, 2020, story titled, “Jorge Messi: The agent father behind Leo’s fortunes.”

“The Messis were not poor — Jorge was a section head at the city’s huge Acindar metal works — but they could not afford to pay $900 a month required for the treatment.”