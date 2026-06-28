Leo Messi: Is Argentina Star Injured? Will Messi Play in Next Game for Round of 32?

Lionel Messi is not starting in Argentina’s final Group Stage game against Jordan which has some fans concerned about the star’s status. No, Messi is not injured, and the Argentina legend is expected to play in the team’s next game in the Round of 32.

Messi is available to play against Jordan, but the star is not starting in the match as Argentina is giving the legend some rest. The star had been dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the World Cup, but Messi has shown no signs that this is impacting his play.

With Argentina already clinching Group J, the team is being cautious with Messi as the squad has their eyes on the next round.

“Leo [Messi] will most likely come on in the second half,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said of Messi ahead of the match against Jordan, per BBC.

“We talked and agreed that it was better that way, but obviously it’s also good for him to stay in competitive form. The decision of who plays tomorrow is not related to who plays in the next match.”

Here’s what you need to know about Messi’s status for the World Cup.

Who Will Messi & Argentina Play in the Next Game in Round of 32?

Argentina’s next opponent was already set prior to the team’s match against Jordan. For the Round of 32, Messi and Argentina will play fan favorite Cape Verde on July 3, at 6 p.m. Eastern in Miami.

Ahead of the team’s final group stage match, Argentina insisted that the focus remained on Jordan, not the team’s next opponent.

“The hope is that the team will play the same way,” Scaloni explained, per ESPN. “That’s what we’re going to try to do.

“Jordan is a good opponent, and we’re not taking anything for granted. We’ll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent.”

Messi’s Injury Is Not a Factor at the World Cup

Heading into the World Cup, there had been some concern about Messi’s status amid a hamstring injury. Messi set the tone for the tournament by looking sharp in Argentina’s final friendly against Iceland at Auburn.

There are no signs that Messi’s hamstring injury has hampered the star in the World Cup. Messi already scored five goals in the first two games of the World Cup.

The Argentina star is now the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals and counting. Yet, France’s Kylian Mbappé is looking to chase Messi down as the star has 16 goals.

Messi After Record-Breaking Goal: ‘I’m Tired & With Low Strength’

After breaking the record, Messi admitted to being “tired” following the match. Argentina is looking to make another deep World Cup run and want to make sure Messi remains in top form.

“I’m not sure,” Messi noted when asked about his favorite goal (translated), per Yahoo Sports. “Honestly, today, I don’t remember. Honestly, I’m tired and with low strength, and it’s difficult to think, so no.

“I’m enjoying this moment and wanting to go be with my teammates.”