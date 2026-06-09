Lionel Messi Announces Personal News Days Before Argentina Begins World Cup

Regardless of how Argentina performs in the 2026 World Cup, it is going to be hard to miss Lionel Messi during the FIFA tournament. Messi continues to announce new brand deals seemingly each day as the World Cup nears its start on Thursday, June 11.

The latest is a new partnership with Hard Rock which includes a Messi themed suite as well as a hamburger named after the star. Messi took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Before I officially kick off my sixth tournament in just a few days, I’m excited to share something special to me that I’ve been working on with my longtime partners at @officialhardrock,” Messi noted in the June 9, Instagram message. “Today, I am introducing an all-new Messi Legendary Burger, now available @hardrockcafe and select @hardrockhotels along with a limited-time retail collection.

“I’m also excited to share a one-of-kind Messi Legendary Suite experience exclusively at @hardrockhotelnyc and @hardrockholly. I already stayed in the suite and let me tell you – I love it. I hope you enjoy these new offerings as much as I do!”

Argentina kicks off their first World Cup game on June 16 against Algeria.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Messi news ahead of the World Cup.

Argentina’s Leo Messi Continues to Deal With a Hamstring Injury Ahead of the World Cup

Messi and Argentina are currently undergoing a unique SEC tour ahead of the World Cup. Argentina is playing friendlies at Texas A&M as well as Auburn in preparation of the FIFA tournament.

The star provided Argentina supporters with a bit of a scare after sustaining a hamstring injury during an Inter Miami match. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni does not sound concerned about Messi’s status for the World Cup, but the star did not play in the squad’s initial friendly versus Honduras on Saturday, June 6.

“Leo is doing well,” Scaloni explained in a June 5, press conference, per Yahoo Sports. “Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.

“He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one [Saturday] or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us ease of mind.”

Messi Became a Billionaire Prior to the World Cup

Messi has already hit billionaire status and each endorsement deal helps the global superstar continue to be one of the top earners in sports and entertainment. The soccer icon has a net worth of $1.1 billion, per Forbes.

In addition to Hard Rock, Messi also announced partnerships with Mastercard , Stanley, Beats by Dre, Lowes and Lego among other brand deals.

Messi’s Brand Deals for the World Cup Include Adidas, Lowes, Michelob Ultra & Hard Rock Among Others

Messi continues to be one of the faces of Adidas for the World Cup. Even Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has a deal with Adidas.

Adweek estimates that Messi is in 22% of the World Cup ad campaigns, a nod to the strength of the star’s brand in the United States.

“According to data provided to Adweek by audience measurement platform System1, Messi appears in 18 of the 80 major World Cup campaigns currently being tested across the U.S., U.K., and Argentina,” Adweek’s Rebecca Stewart wrote in a June 1, story titled, “How Lionel Messi Became the Face of 1 in 4 World Cup Ads.”

“The figures put Messi in nearly a quarter (22%) of the biggest World Cup campaigns so far, including ads from top-tier FIFA sponsors Adidas, Michelob Ultra, and Lay’s.”