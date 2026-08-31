Lionel Messi Announces Retirement News Amid Personal Tragedy

Lionel Messi confirmed what many fans were expecting after the 2026 World Cup. Fans have witnessed Messi’s last game wearing an Argentina kit.

Messi announced that he is retiring from international football, but the star will continue playing in the MLS for Inter Miami. The news comes weeks after Messi’s dad, Jorge Messi, died on August 7.

“After this time that has passed since the final, having thought about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the National Team,” Messi wrote in an August 31, 2026, Instagram message (translated into English). “It was a decision that hurt and hurts to the soul, but I understand that this is the moment.

“I swear to you that I always gave everything— not just these last years when we won everything, but before as well—and I always fought and gave my all for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football. Little time is left and stages are closing, and this is one that hurts me deeply,” Messi continued.

“I love, I loved, and I will always love being in the National Team. I emptied myself, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are very great young players coming up behind who deserve to be here. Thank you for all the love over these 20 years.”

Leo Messi Decided to Retire From Playing for Argentina 2 Days After the World Cup Final

American fans were treated to seeing Messi’s last World Cup ever. Messi revealed that he made the decision to retire two days after Argentina’s loss to Spain in the World Cup final.

The star feels more at peace with the decision after his father’s passing. Messi was clearly playing the World Cup with a heavy heart as his dad was dealing with health challenges.

“Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey that is so beautiful yet difficult,” Messi added.

“… I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, dream-like moments. It was crazy to have lived it with you. I love you! Thank you God for making me Argentine. Let’s go Argentina!” Messi continued.

“I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am more convinced than before.”

Messi Is Under Contract With Inter Miami in the MLS Through 2028

Messi’s three-year contract with Miami is slated to go through the 2028 season. The good news is that fans can continue to watch Messi play in the MLS.

It will be worth watching to see how much longer the 39-year-old will play professional soccer. If Messi completes his contract with Inter Miami, Messi would at least play an additional two seasons.

“I am going to miss hearing you (Argentina fans) from the inside very much,” Messi noted. “Now I am going to be just one more of you, always cheering and supporting from the outside (in the good times and the bad, much more so).”