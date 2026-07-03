Leo Messi & Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Trade Personal Messages Amid World Cup

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, is cheering on Argentina during the World Cup. Roccuzzo took to Instagram to send her favorite soccer player a personal message amid Argentina’s run in the FIFA tournament.

Messi received a heartfelt birthday message from his wife.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life ❤️,” Roccuzzo noted in the June 24, 2026, Instagram post (translated into English) while sharing photos of the couple through the years. “May you be very happy today and always. I love you endlessly @leomessi.”

While taking a break from scoring goals at the World Cup, Messi responded with a personal message of his own.

“Thank you so much, my loves— I love you all too! ❤️❤️” Messi commented on the Instagram post. “I love you!!! We were so little back then… 😝.”

Here’s what you need to know about Messi and his wife.

Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, on Being Married to Argentina Star: ‘I’m Very Shy’

Roccuzzo balances being a mom to the couple’s three kids along with her various business ventures and cheering on Messi. During a February 10, interview with Elle’s Kathleen Hou, Roccuzzo opened up about balancing family life with her own goals.



“But I think that it is very important for me to show them that you can be a powerful woman and you can have your own life,” Roccuzzo noted. “It’s important to do things for yourself. It was hard, and it still is. I don’t always enjoy it. But I have my husband’s support, and that is very important.

“If I didn’t have that support, I don’t think I would be fully doing this. I’m very shy and this is very new. No one knows my voice. I don’t speak. Even doing this interview is new for me. So with time, I am starting to be more confident about myself and more secure in myself.”

Lionel Messi & Wife, Antonela, Grew Up Together in Argentina

Messi has known Roccuzzo long before he became one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. The couple met as children growing up in Argentina.

Nothing romantic happened between Roccuzzo and Messi until years later when they were reunited.

“As children, the Roccuzzo sisters used to go play at their aunt Laura Roccuzzo’s house,” Vanity Fair’s Nuria Hernández wrote in a June 28, 2017, article titled, “This is the Roccuzzo family, Messi’s in-laws.” “Her son Lucas— who also plays soccer today— is Antonella’s favorite cousin, and it was through him that she met the then-unknown and shy Lionel Messi.

“When they were just six years old, the children became close friends and played in the street very near the family home. But Lionel’s work distanced them during adolescence, and Antonella had a romantic relationship with a schoolmate for several years until her reunion with the soccer star years later.”

Messi may be a massive star, but Ruccuzzo also has developed her own following. Like Messi, Roccuzzo has her own brand deal with Adidas and is popular on social media with more than 40 million Instagram followers.