Lionel Messi & Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Dealt Unfortunate News During World Cup

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, are both known for their calming presence. Yet, fans have witnessed Messi get emotional on multiple occasions during the World Cup.

Messi’s family released a statement revealing that his dad, Jorge Messi, is dealing with health challenges. Roccuzzo has been cheering on Argentina in the States during the World Cup, but the family revealed that things are indeed challenging.

A statement provided by Messi’s family confirmed that his father is looking to regain health while requesting privacy. Additionally, the statement indicated that Messi’s father has shown positive signs in recent weeks.

“He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition,” the family noted in a June 18, statement to ESPN.

“Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter.”

Here’s what you need to know about Messi’s wife and family.

Leo Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Has Her Own Brand Deal With Adidas

Roccuzzo has been giving fans an inside look at the family’s life during the World Cup. The couple are the proud parents of three kids: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Messi’s wife is nearing 41 million Instagram followers and has developed a large interest on social media. Kalshi reported that Roccuzzo’s June 22, Instagram post received the most like of any players’ partner during the World Cup.

The post has already eclipsed seven million likes. Messi’s wife has her own brand deal with Adidas, just like the footballer.



“I have always admired the brand so much,” Roccuzzo told Grazia’s Karli Poliziani. “So now, for me, it’s kind of like a dream come true and I just hope to fulfill expectations and do the best I can. I feel like me being part of the [Adidas] family is a step forward in terms of Leo, but also because of the kids.

“They are always dressing in Adidas and they love it. All the values around the brand, like sports and being healthy mentally and physically, it makes complete sense for me. They are values I really care about.”

Messi’s Wife, Antonela, After Argentina’s Win vs. Egypt: ‘There Are No Words Left’

As for Messi, the global soccer icon has been vulnerable throughout the World Cup. Messi has not mentioned his dad by name, but it is clearly a trying time for the entire family.

As the World Cup started, Messi admitted that his emotions on the pitch are tied to “difficult days.”

“Why did I ​cry? It was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi explained to reporters, per Reuters. “​I went through some difficult days.

“But ​I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my ​teammates because they were always by my side, giving me ‌a ⁠lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Even though Roccuzzo has known Messi since childhood, his wife is still in awe of his play. After Messi helped orchestrate an unlikely comeback against Egypt, Messi’s wife took to Instagram to reflect.

“Let’s go Argentina 🤍,” Roccuzzo said in the June 8, Instagram post (translated). “@leomessi there are no words left 🥹🤍.”