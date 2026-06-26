Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Viral in Appearance at Team USA World Cup Match

Team USA had a very famous visitor for their World Cup match against Turkiye on Thursday.

With the teams meeting in Los Angeles, one of Hollywood’s most notable actors took in the match. Team USA has seen some famous visitors to their first two games, with one of the biggest stars showing up to cheer them on against Turkiye.

Leonardo DiCaprio Supports American Team

The Fox Sports broadcast caught actor Leonardo DiCaprio taking in the game in Los Angeles, a largely meaningless affair between two teams whose Round of 32 fates are all but set.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is at Los Angeles Stadium for Türkiye-USA,” Fox Sports shared in a post on X.

DiCaprio has long been a fan of soccer, and has shown up consistently for Team USA this year. As Yahoo Sports noted, he was among several famous fans in attendance at the American team’s World Cup opener against Paraguay.

“Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was seen entering SoFi Stadium with an orange beanie alongside comedy icon Vince Vaughn on Friday. Owen Wilson, Halle Berry and Teyana Taylor also showed face,” the report noted, adding that DiCaprio was also at the match sporting a New York Yankees hat.

DiCaprio was not the only Hollywood star taking in the game on Thursday. Earlier in the broadcast, actors Ed Norton and Brad Pitt — the stars of “Fight Club” — were spotted taking in the match from a luxury suite.