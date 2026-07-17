Lionel Messi Gets Great News Ahead of Argentina-Spain World Cup Title

Lionel Messi received a timely piece of good news ahead of Argentina’s World Cup title showdown with Spain: Inter Miami has moved into favorite status to win MLS Cup.

According to betting data shared by Oddschecker, Inter Miami is now priced at +300 to win the league title, a notable shift from +500 previously. That move puts Miami at the top of the board as MLS play resumes, a sign that the market still views Messi’s club as the team to beat despite a crowded race around the league.

For Messi, the development adds another layer to an already high-profile moment. With global attention fixed on Argentina ahead of the World Cup final, the new odds offer a reminder that his influence is not limited to the international stage. Inter Miami’s title hopes remain tightly tied to the belief that Messi can continue to tilt matches and, over a full run, lift the club above the rest of the contenders.

Inter Miami’s move says plenty about Messi’s impact

On the surface, this is a betting update. But it also reflects how oddsmakers continue to assess Miami’s ceiling with Messi at the center of the project.

A jump from +500 to +300 is meaningful because it suggests stronger confidence in Inter Miami’s ability to finish the job. In implied probability terms, Oddschecker lists that number at 25%, the best mark on its current board. That does not mean Miami is a runaway favorite, but it does show that no other club is being rated more highly right now.

The timing matters too. When Messi is at the center of the global soccer conversation, every update tied to his club carries more weight. A favorable shift in the MLS Cup market helps reinforce the idea that Inter Miami remains one of the defining teams in the league because of the standard Messi raises.

Vancouver, Nashville and LAFC remain serious threats

The same Oddschecker update shows Vancouver Whitecaps at +600, making them the closest challenger on the board. Los Angeles FC and Nashville are both listed at +900, while FC Cincinnati sits at +1400.

That spread is important context. Miami may be first, but this is not a one-team field. Vancouver’s placement signals respect for the Western Conference leaders, while Nashville’s standing reflects how strong the Eastern Conference race has become. LAFC’s presence near the top also serves as a reminder that proven contenders still have the talent and experience to make a serious push.

In other words, the market is bullish on Inter Miami — but not blindly so. Messi’s team is being treated as the favorite in a competitive environment, not an untouchable super-team.

Why this matters now

Messi’s effect on the sport at multiple levels is breaking through across leagues.

Ahead of a massive international match, Messi is once again driving headlines. At the same time, his club is being backed as the most likely MLS champion. That combination helps explain why virtually every Messi development carries outsized interest: what he does for Argentina shapes one conversation, and what his presence means for Inter Miami shapes another.

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers said in the release, “Inter Miami are the bookies’ +300 favourites to retain the MLS Cup,” while noting competition from Vancouver and Eastern Conference leaders Nashville.

That quote, and the odds themselves, do not prove what will happen later this season. But they do show where market confidence currently sits. For Inter Miami, that is undeniably encouraging. And for Messi, it is another sign that even as the spotlight intensifies on the international stage, the belief in his club’s MLS title chances is only growing.