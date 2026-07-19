Lionel Messi’s Dad’s Health: What Happened to Argentina Star’s Father, Jorge?

Lionel Messi has been playing the World Cup with a heavy heart as his dad, Jorge Messi, is dealing with health challenges. Messi has not publicly discussed his father’s health but alluded to overcoming challenging times during the World Cup.

Amid plenty of rumors about Jorge’s health, Messi’s family released a statement during the World Cup indicating that he has progressed favorably.

Messi’s family also expressed frustration over the speculation about Jorge’s health while declining to get into the specifics of his condition.

“He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition,” Messi’s family told ESPN in a June 18, 2026, statement.

“… A person’s health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest,” the statement added.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated promptly by the family and through the appropriate channels.”

Here’s what you need to know about Messi’s dad.

Lionel Messi Amid Dad’s Health Challenges: ‘I Went Through Some Difficult Days’

Throughout Messi’s career, Jorge has been a central figure. Messi’s dad served as the star’s agent during the early years of his career.

On several occasions during the World Cup, Messi has been seen getting emotional on the pitch. Messi admitted that this emotion was tied to “difficult days” while not getting into the specifics.

“Why did I ​cry? It was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi explained to reporters, per Reuters. “​I went through some difficult days.

“But ​I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my ​teammates because they were always by my side, giving me ‌a ⁠lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Messi’s Family on Father Jorge’s Health: ‘Progressing Favorably Within His Current Condition’

Messi’s dad, Jorge Messi and mom, Celia Cuccittini, have been important figures in the star’s life. Here is hoping that Messi’s father experiences a speedy recovery.

“Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter,” the Messi family detailed in the statement.

“The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge’s condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true. At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion.”

Leo Messi’s Dad, Jorge, Was the Argentina Star’s Agent

Messi has now become the sport’s biggest star, but it was his father who helped him adjust to the spotlight. Back in 2016, Jorge discussed Messi’s transition into stardom.

“Who is prepared for all this?” Jorge admitted in 2016, per The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan and Adam Crafton.

“Maybe nobody is. I tried to see how the other footballers managed things. It’s hardly that difficult.”