Is Lionel Messi Playing Today for Argentina vs Honduras? Lineup, TV Channel and Start Time

Argentina continues their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an international friendly against Honduras on Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The match serves as one of the final tune-ups for Lionel Scaloni’s squad before their World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

The defending world champions enter the game in excellent form, having won each of their last five matches. Argentina has scored freely during that stretch, including recent victories over Zambia, Puerto Rico, and Mauritania. Honduras arrives after a mixed run of results and will use the match as an opportunity to test themselves against one of the tournament’s favorites.

A major focus ahead of kickoff is the status of Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami star has been recovering from a hamstring issue, and Scaloni addressed his availability during his pre-match media briefing.

Lionel Messi’s Availability for Argentina vs Honduras

Messi is not guaranteed to start against Honduras.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the captain has resumed partial training with the squad and could feature in one of Argentina’s two pre-World Cup friendlies.

“Leo is doing well. Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along,” Scaloni said.

“He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one tomorrow or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility.”

The comments suggest Messi remains a game-time decision. Even if he does not start, there is a possibility he could see limited minutes as Argentina continues managing his recovery ahead of the World Cup.

The 38-year-old is preparing for what could be a record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Honduras

Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad while also giving key players valuable minutes before the tournament begins.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and defender Gonzalo Montiel are also dealing with fitness concerns, which could open opportunities for other players.

Argentina predicted lineup (4-4-2):

Gerónimo Rulli; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez.

Cristian Romero is available again after missing the end of Tottenham Hotspur’s season and could feature in some capacity.

Argentina’s attacking options remain strong regardless of Messi’s status, with Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz all available.

Honduras Predicted Lineup vs Argentina

Honduras failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and enter the friendly looking to build experience against elite opposition.

Several players who featured during the March international window are absent from the current squad, while midfielder Edwin Rodríguez brings the most international experience among the available players.

Honduras predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Edrick Menjívar; Carlos Meléndez, Denil Maldonado Rosales, Luis Vega, Franklin Flores Mencía; Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodríguez, Jorge Álvarez; Rigoberto Rivas, Benguché, Luis Palma.

Argentina and Honduras Recent Form

Argentina has won five consecutive matches.

The run includes victories over Mauritania, Venezuela, Zambia, and Puerto Rico. During that stretch, Scaloni’s side scored 14 goals while conceding only once.

Honduras has recorded one win, three draws, and one loss in their last five matches. Their most notable recent result was a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Haiti, while they also drew 2-2 with Peru in their most recent friendly.

The two nations have met three times previously, with Argentina winning all three encounters. Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Argentina earned a 3-0 victory.

TV Channel and Start Time for Argentina vs Honduras

The friendly will take place at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Kickoff Time:

8:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. PT

5:30 a.m. IST

1:00 a.m. BST (June 7)

How to Watch in the United States:

ESPN Deportes

ESPN App

Fubo

Argentina will also play Iceland in another friendly before opening their FIFA World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16. Saturday’s match offers Scaloni one more opportunity to assess his squad and determine Messi’s readiness before the tournament begins.