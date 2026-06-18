Lionel Messi Faces Difficult Personal News as Family Releases Statement on Father Jorge

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, is currently recovering from a health issue, according to an official statement released by the Messi family on Thursday. The update comes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Lionel Messi is representing Argentina and recently led the defending champions to victory over Algeria in their tournament opener.

The statement was issued after widespread speculation surrounding Jorge Messi’s condition. The family confirmed that he is receiving medical care and urged the public to rely only on information shared through official family channels. The development also follows Lionel Messi’s emotional reaction after scoring in Argentina’s opening World Cup match, where he later revealed he had gone through “some difficult days.”

Messi’s family stressed the importance of privacy and cautioned against unverified reports as Jorge Messi continues his recovery under medical supervision.

Jorge Messi Recovering Under Medical Supervision, Family Confirms

In an official statement originally released in Spanish, the Messi family confirmed that Jorge Messi is facing a health situation but is showing positive progress.

“The Messi family reports that Jorge is going through a health situation,” the statement said.

“At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and evolving favorably within the condition he is experiencing.”

The family also addressed the speculation circulating about Jorge Messi’s health. They expressed concern over how the matter had been discussed publicly and emphasized that only close relatives possess accurate information.

“The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family has real and accurate information about Jorge’s condition,” the statement read.

“Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its corresponding channels should not be considered valid or truthful.”

The statement further called for “responsibility, prudence, and humanity” while requesting that Jorge Messi’s privacy be respected throughout the recovery process.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received,” the family added. “Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels.”

Jorge Messi has long played a significant role in Lionel Messi’s career, serving as both his father and longtime representative throughout much of the Argentina captain’s professional journey.

Lionel Messi Opened Up After Emotional World Cup Moment

The family’s statement came days after Lionel Messi became emotional during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria.

Messi scored a hat trick in the match and reached another major milestone by tying former Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most goals in men’s World Cup history with 16.

Following the game, many assumed his emotions stemmed from the historic achievement. However, Messi later explained that his reaction stemmed from matters away from the field.

“I cried after the first goal, yes… but it was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi said.

“I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength.”

According to information cited by The Sun, journalist Eduardo Feinmann discussed concerns involving Jorge Messi’s health during an appearance on Radio Mitre.

“This has to do with his father. His father is not in good health,” Feinmann said.

He added: “For quite some time now, several months, since last year… and this week there were some situations that slightly worsened his health, and Messi is going through this internal struggle.”

The Messi family’s statement did not provide specific details regarding Jorge Messi’s condition. Instead, it focused on confirming his ongoing recovery and asking for privacy during a difficult period for the family.

As Argentina continues its World Cup campaign, the family has made clear that any future updates regarding Jorge Messi’s health will come only through official channels.