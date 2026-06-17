Argentina’s Messi Makes ‘Difficult’ Personal Admission Amid Making World Cup History

Lionel Messi made even more World Cup history after notching a hat trick in Argentina’s vicotry over Algeria. Messi found himself emotional after posting three goals.

After the win, Messi revealed that there have been “some difficult days” ahead of the World Cup. Messi declined to specify the details except to say that his emotions related to something “completely unrelated to football.”

The star found himself in tears after his first goal and was candid with reporters after the match.

“Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football,” Messi remarked after Argentina’s win over Algeria, per ESPN. “I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.

“It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way. What I’m living through now is the cherry on top. I’m very happy and grateful for this wonderful group, I enjoy it so much.”

Here’s what you need to know about Messi’s historic night.

Messi Achieved Multiple World Cup Records With Hat Trick in Argentina’s Win

Messi is now tied with Miroslav Klose with 16 goals, the most in World Cup history. The star also passed Cristiano Ronaldo as the oldest soccer player to achieve a World Cup hat trick.

Additionally, Messi passed Brazil legend Pele for the most goal contributions (goals and assists combined). Messi now holds the World Cup record at 24, passing Pele’s previous high mark of 21.

“It’s an honor being up there for what it means, being alongside Klose and Ronaldo [Nazario], who is there also,” Messi said of the hat trick. “But it doesn’t mean anything. [Kylian] Mbappé is there, too, he scored twice today. At the end of the day, they are stats and nothing more.

“It’s an honor to compete with them, but it doesn’t mean anything. For me, Ronaldo, who I watched and is one of the greats, is not at the top. So, it’s just stats.”

Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni on Messi: ‘We Have to Enjoy Him’

Messi’s performance put fans in awe watching Argentina cruise to victory. Yet, Argentina’s manager Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was also impressed after yet another legendary performance.

“It’s not about imagining [if he could have a start like this],” Scaloni said of Messi, per ESPN. “He’s been doing this for 20 years. People who watch football want to see him; it’s not just Argentines.

“Beyond the result, we have to enjoy him. What he transmits to the world is incredible.”

Lionel Messi Dealt With a Hamstring Injury Prior to World Cup

Messi and Argentina get a bit of rest before the team’s next game. Argentina takes on Austria on June 22.

It will be worth watching whether Messi can make even more history. Messi had been dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the World Cup, but the star appears to be completely fit.

“This is my sixth World Cup, and I still feel like I’m in good shape,” Messi said of his status. “Fortunately, I’m doing well, and today we managed to win a tough match.”