Lionel Messi Retirement Rumors Heat Up After Argentina World Cup Trouble

Lionel Messi made his mark on the World Cup after leading the Argentina squad to a win in 2022, but now he could leave this year’s tournament with what would be a shocking exit and swirling rumors that retirement could be near.

The international superstar had previously said the 2022 World Cup would be his last, but he returned to lead his team in their bid to defend the title. Messi’s Argentina squad was considered a favorite to win, but instead found itself in deep trouble against a scrappy and upset-minded Egypt team.

The World Cup trouble against Egypt has exacerbated the swirling rumors about Messi’s pending retirement, which had been swirling since even before the start of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s Second Act

As the Guardian noted, Messi originally appeared headed for retirement after leading Argentina to a World Cup win in 2022, putting aside offers from other leagues and instead coming to the United States to play for Miami.

“When Messi joined up with Miami, he was months removed from his crowning achievement – winning the 2022 World Cup – and he’d suggested repeatedly that the tournament would be his final one,” the report noted. “Up until that point, the only true, meaningful moment of Messi’s international career Americans had witnessed in person had been his brief retirement from the national team after the 2016 Copa América Centenario, when a tearful Messi broke down to the media after losing the final.”

Messi continued to play at a high level, leading to his decision to return for this year’s World Cup and lead the tournament with seven goals.

Mixed Signals on Lionel Messi’s Future

There have been conflicting reports on just when Messi could retire. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hinted that the 39-year-old could still have years left in his international career.

“He’ll keep playing as long as he wants because we already know what he’s capable of,” Scaloni told Olé. “It’s no surprise that he’s playing in his sixth World Cup. How could that be a surprise? What is surprising is that he’s won only four titles with the national team.”

Though Messi has not officially announced his retirement plans, the Guardian noted that this year’s World Cup is widely considered his swan song.

“Messi, put simply, is in extra time at this point, and winning another championship would only solidify his legend,” the report noted. “Entirely unburdened, the Argentinian is playing his final World Cup free from the expectations that come with being a precocious wunderkind, in competition for the best player in the world, or a legend of the game looking for one last piece to balance his trophy cabinet. That sort of freedom can liberate and empower a player, but players of Messi’s ilk often need those expectations to continue to perform.”