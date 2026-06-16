Is Lionel Messi Playing Today? Scaloni Drops Major Injury Updates on Argentina Stars

Argentina will begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Algeria on Tuesday in Kansas City, aiming to make a strong start in Group J.

Much of the focus before kickoff has centered on the fitness of several key players, including Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Julián Álvarez. All three arrived at the tournament carrying injury concerns, creating questions about their availability for Argentina’s opening match.

Ahead of the game, head coach Lionel Scaloni delivered encouraging news for supporters. The Argentina manager confirmed that Messi, Martínez and Álvarez are all available for selection, while emphasizing the importance of the captain as Argentina begins its World Cup title defense.

Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Julián Álvarez Available for Argentina

Scaloni made it clear that Messi remains central to Argentina’s plans despite dealing with a mild hamstring issue in recent weeks.

“Everyone wants to see Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines,” Scaloni said during Monday’s press conference.

The Argentina manager praised the veteran forward’s commitment to the national team throughout his career.

“He’s been in different conditions and has always been here. He’s always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well.”

Scaloni also offered a more severe assessment of Messi’s condition.

“Leo Messi has always been there for us and has always been fundamental. Now Leo will be even more important. He is in great, great shape.”

The coach also confirmed positive updates on two other key players.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who has been managing a fractured ring finger, is expected to start against Algeria.

“Emiliano is okay, Emiliano is available for tomorrow,” Scaloni said. “If he does the same thing he did yesterday and the day before I think he will play.”

Scaloni later added, “Emiliano Martínez is fine. He’s available and ready to play tomorrow.”

Julián Álvarez is also available after recovering from an ankle problem.

“Julian had an ankle problem but his recovery has been good and for tomorrow he is available and an option,” Scaloni said.

The manager further confirmed: “Julian Alvarez is ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Lionel Scaloni Stresses Patience as Argentina Open World Cup Defense

Argentina enters the tournament carrying the expectations that come with being the defending world champion. However, Scaloni urged calm before the opening match.

“Calm because it’s just a game of football,” he said.

The coach pointed to Argentina’s experience from the 2022 World Cup, when the team recovered from an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and eventually lifted the trophy.

“We have the experience of the last World Cup. The first game is not fundamental. It’s important, but it doesn’t end with the first game.”

Scaloni also praised Algeria ahead of the Group J clash.

“We are good, we are calm. We are facing a good team with good players. But we are calm, we are arriving at a good moment.”

While most of Argentina’s injury concerns have eased, the manager said left-back Nicolás Tagliafico remains the only player being monitored.

“There are no injured players. We will just monitor the case of Nico Tagliafico, if he joins the team for training but in principle all players are available.”

Scaloni acknowledged the challenge of selecting a starting lineup from a fully healthy squad.

“I’ve always had difficulty because of the quality of the players on the national team,” he said.

“There are no injured players. The inconvenience I did have was leaving behind great players, but equilibrium is principle.”

Argentina are scheduled to face Algeria, Austria and Jordan during the Group J stage as they pursue another deep World Cup run.

With Messi, Martínez and Álvarez all cleared for action, Argentina will enter its opener with the majority of its star players available and ready to contribute.