Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Made Sacrifices to Support His World Cup Dreams

Lionel Messi has led Argentina back to the World Cup’s biggest stage with the chance for another title, but wife Antonela Roccuzzo once put her own dreams on hold to support his career.

Messi and Argentina face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, with the chance to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. As they face off, Messi’s wife is getting plenty of attention of her own, including the way she diverted her career path to help her husband succeed.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Put School Plans on Hold for Him

Roccuzzo has gained a reputation as one of Argentina’s biggest backers, showing up to cheer on her husband and his teammates and sharing posts on social media in support. But she revealed in an interview with Grazia magazine that she once had very different plans.

After leaving high school, Roccuzzo earned a bachelor’s degree from the National University of Rosario in Argentina, starting in fashion and graduating with a degree in humanities, and had plans to attend graduate school to become a dentist.

“I always wanted to be a dentist,” Roccuzzo said. “I don’t know why because I don’t have anyone [dentists] in my family, but I always dreamed about it.”

But Roccuzzo was dating Messi, who played in a developmental program with her brother before the pair started dating, and his career was starting to take off. She put her plans for school on hold and moved to Barcelona with him.

“I also knew it was not the place to be at that moment,” she said. “At that moment, I was dating Leo, and I knew I was going to move soon.”

Antonela Roccuzzo Has Launched Her Own Career

Messi’s wife has been able to return to her first passion, with USA Today reporting that she has spent time modeling and even started a clothing line.

“She has worked as a model and also co-founded Enfans, a children’s clothing brand, along with her cousin Andrea Lo Menzo,” the report noted.

The company noted that fashion had always been an interest for Roccuzzo and her family.

“Everything at Enfans started the way many family stories do — with a mother and a sewing machine,” the company noted. “Antonela Roccuzzo and Andrea Lo Menzo, cousins and granddaughters of a grandmother who handcrafted clothing for her family, grew up watching fabric transform into one-of-a-kind garments. Inspired by her artistry, both chose to study fashion design with the dream of one day launching their own brand.”

The report added that the pair launched the brand after starting their own families.

“In 2014, as new mothers themselves, Antonela and Andrea reunited in Rosario, Argentina,” the company shared. “They quickly realized a shared frustration: the lack of children’s clothing that combined style, comfort, and premium quality. That was the moment Enfans was born — a brand committed to creating colorful, disruptive streetwear for kids, designed with both creativity and comfort in mind.”