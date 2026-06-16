Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Sends Personal Message Before World Cup

As Argentina star Lionel Messi prepares for another World Cup, his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, sent the soccer icon a heartfelt message. Ahead of the World Cup, Messi celebrated a new collaboration with Adidas and Kith.

Roccuzzo tagged Messi on Instagam noting that she is “forever in awe of everything you do.”

“Yesterday celebrating an amazing new project ✨,” Roccuzzo noted (translated into English) in a May 26, 2026, Instagram post while sharing photos from the event. “Congrats love @leomessi for this collab with @adidasfootball and @kith 🤍 Forever in awe of everything you do 🤍.”

Leading up to the World Cup, Roccuzzo made stops with the family at Universal Studios and Walt Disney World. Meanwhile, Messi has been in Kansas City training to help Argentina defend their World Cup title.

“Discovering new worlds and making memories with family 💫,” Roccuzzo said in the June 14, Instagram post. “Thank you @universaldestinationslatino for this experience in Epic Universe ✨.”

Here’s what you need to know about Messi and his wife.

Messi’s Wife, Anteonela Roccuzzo, on Being a Mom & Businesswoman: ‘You Can Have Your Own Life’

Messi is known for his global brand deals, but Roccuzzo also has quite a following. Roccuzzo has more than 39 million Instagram followers and, like Messi, has her own Adidas deal.

Messi’s wife admitted it is sometimes challenging balancing being a mother as well as her various business ventures.



“I try to be focused on my family. My kids are my number one priority,” Roccuzzo explained in a February 10, interview with Elle’s Kathleen Hou. “And now, I’m in a position to start doing things for myself.

“It’s hard to find your balance, as a mom, businesswoman, and someone trying to be at events. I was feeling very guilty about leaving my house and not being present with the kids. I went to New York for a few days and was feeling bad about it. But when I came back, everybody was perfect. Nobody died,” Roccuzzo admitted.

“I realized that I can do things more often. But I think that it is very important for me to show them that you can be a powerful woman and you can have your own life. It’s important to do things for yourself. It was hard, and it still is. I don’t always enjoy it. But I have my husband’s support, and that is very important. If I didn’t have that support, I don’t think I would be fully doing this.”

Messi’s Candid Admission Ahead of World Cup: ‘I’m Weirder Than (Expletive)’

Roccuzzo and Messi, along with the couple’s three kids (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) have made the move to the United States. Messi signed a historic MLS deal with Inter Miami in 2023.

The Argentinian star recently admitted to being weird, something his wife graciously tolerates.



“I’m weirder than (expletive),” Messi told Luzu TV on June 1, per Marca. “I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone. The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude.

“… Antonella can say many more things than I can, it depends on my mood on many things, on small stupid things.”