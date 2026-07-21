Lionel Messi’s Wife Sends Heartfelt Message After World Cup Final Loss

Although Argentina fell short of a second consecutive World Cup victory on Sunday, Lionel Messi had no reason to hang his head—a sentiment shared by his teammates, fans and most of all, his wife.

After what was likely Messi’s final World Cup appearance for La Albiceleste, Antonela Roccuzzo shared a two-photo post featuring a teary-eyed image of her husband alongside one of his teammates tossing him into the air. It was her way of suggesting that the good comes with the bad, while celebrating just how proud she was of him.

The photos were accompanied by a lengthy message directed to Messi.

“You will always be the best, @leomessi,” she beegan.

“Not just because of your talent, but because you have never stopped being yourself. Because no matter what happens, you never give up; you always fight to the very end and give it your all until the final second,” the caption read in Spanish (h/t NYPost).

“That strength, that mindset, and the way you pick yourself up time and time again are what make you unique. 🤍 Thank you for showing us every day that true success is built through hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance—without ever losing sight of who you really are.”

Lionel Messi Gets Tribute from Wife

Antonela went on to praise the always-humble Messi for being a model citizen and a role model to their three children and millions of young fans across the world.

“You are the best example for our children and an inspiration to millions of people,” she continued “I admire you more than words can express, and I feel immensely proud to walk through life by your side. I love you so much. 🤍”

Lionel Messi Thanks Fans, Teammates

While Messi has yet to officially announce his retirement from international football, his social media post following the loss hinted at just that.

“The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal,” he wrote on IG.

Much like his wife, Messi cherished the good times leading into the World Cup final, which saw Argentina lose 1-0 to Spain in extra time.

“But I also hold on to all the good things. Today it is difficult to appreciate what we accomplished, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he wrote, beaming with pride about his country’s accomplishments.

Messi went on to thank his teammates and fans for the wonderful journey

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message,” he added. “Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine.”