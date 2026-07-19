Lionel Messi’s Heartbreaking Tears After World Cup Final Loss Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Lionel Messi and Argentina fell short in Sunday’s World Cup final, and the legendary soccer star looked on at the crowd for what could be his final time. He sat on the field after the loss, watching as Spain celebrated, taking it all in.

And with that, it’s likely the last time Messi will take part in a World Cup as a player on the Argentina National Team.

Messi let the tears fall after receiving his second-place medal. The moment was captured by cameras that followed one of the best players ever to play the game.

The 2026 World Cup marked Messi’s sixth, tying the records for the most tournaments played in men’s soccer history. He also made history, becoming the first man to start in three World Cup finals. And with that, this World Cup was his most productive, as he finished with eight goals and four assists.

Is a retirement announcement coming soon? Signs are certainly pointing in that direction.

Reactions To Lionel Messi’s Potential Farewell

“Your tears are our tears, Captain You gave us the greatest joys of our lives. Thank you for the dedication, for the magic, and for giving it your all until the very last second We love you forever, Leo!,” the Argentina National team shared.

“Lionel Messi in tears is such a sad sight. Contemplating the defeat? Contemplating the end of his international career? He’s brought such joy to the world of football. Too many of his team-mates were poor, too set on spoiling, but that cannot mask what Messi has done this World Cup. And previous tournaments. Legend,” journalist Henry Winter posted.

“Lionel Messi crying. You have to think that is it for him with Argentina. An incredible 20 year careee with the Argentina national team. The trophies won are there for all to see. Thank you for the memories, the moments, everything,” journalist Roy Nemer wrote.

“The best to ever do it. If this was Messi’s final FIFA World Cup, thank you for all the magic,” FOX Sports said.

“Honestly 2022 is what we asked for and Messi delivered 2026 is when none of us had any expectations and Messi exceeded those expectations and made us believe. Leo Messi from the bottom of my heart thank you for this,” a fan expressed.

“Dear Messi, Thanks for giving us a childhood, a million highlights, and endless debates. Football was simply better because you were in it. Forever the GOAT,” another fan commented.

“Messi it’s been a pleasure. By far the best player ever. You’ve dragged and carried this average team over and over again. 20 years being the best in the world. Thanks for everything,” one fan stated.

Lionel Messi Reflected On Argentina’s World Cup Performance Ahead of Finals

On Saturday, July 18, Messi shared an Instagram post with himself and his teammates.

“The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way,” he wrote. “Share the day to day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments and enjoy every step.”

“Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase,” he continued. “COME ON ARGENTINA ❤️🇦🇷.”