Lionel Messi’s World Cup Heroics Put MLS in the Global Spotlight

The most convincing reason for following Major League Soccer after the World Cup is currently wearing Argentina’s No. 10 shirt.

Lionel Messi entered the 2026 World Cup as a player for Inter Miami, a newer team in a downtrodden American league compared to the legendary ranks in Europe.

And he has spent the tournament proving that the move to the United States hasn’t diminished his quality.

Still, at age 39, he controls matches at the highest level.

Argentina advanced to Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain after Messi supplied two late assists in a 2-1 semifinal comeback against England.

He has eight goals and four assists in the tournament so far, leaving the Barcelona great in position to win another World Cup and the Golden Boot.

That performance gives MLS something its marketing campaigns can’t conjure up.

The biggest star of the league is far from simply vibing in retirement in Vice City, and you have to see it to believe it.

Messi Carries His MLS Form Onto the World Stage

Messi didn’t need the World Cup to rescue a fading MLS season.

He is owning MLS as well.

The Argentine reached the tournament break with 12 goals and eight assists in 14 MLS matches. His league-leading 20 goal contributions came after he helped Inter Miami win its first MLS Cup in December 2025.

Now in 2026, Messi went directly from playing league matches in the United States to scoring eight times during Argentina’s title defense. His two assists against England also lifted him to a record 12 career World Cup assists.

Even though one player cannot establish the quality of an entire league, the truth is right in front of us.

There hasn’t been a player this good in MLS.

Ever.

And playing in the United States hasn’t left him unprepared for elite international competition. His touch, timing and ability have carried from league play to the World Cup.

Messi’s run also changes the image of a veteran star joining MLS, as the move feels less like a retreat from meaningful competition.

Should Argentina beat Spain, the face of MLS will return to Inter Miami as a back-to-back World Cup champion.

Even a loss would leave him with one of the most productive individual tournaments in World Cup history.

Griezmann, Lewandowski Continue MLS’ European Shift

The timing matters for MLS because two accomplished European forwards are beginning their American careers.

Antoine Griezmann joined Orlando City after completing a season in which he recorded seven goals and four assists in 34 La Liga matches and helped Atlético Madrid reach the Champions League semifinals.

Orlando signed him through the 2027-28 season, with an additional club option.

Griezmann has spoken about wanting to compete for trophies and arrive while he still feels worthy of making an impact. His move gives Orlando a World Cup winner who remains close enough to his European career to carry expectations.

Robert Lewandowski brings an even larger scoring record to the Chicago Fire. He scored 116 goals during four seasons with Barcelona before signing through the 2027-28 MLS season.

He also joins a Chicago team that sat third in the Eastern Conference at the World Cup break, so not a club waiting for a famous name to fix everything.

Their ages will keep the familiar “retirement league” label alive.

Griezmann is 35, Lewandowski is 37, and Messi is 39.

Their recent work makes the label less useful.

These are players moving from major European clubs into competitive MLS situations, with Messi supplying the hard evidence that American club soccer and international relevance can coexist.

MLS will undoubtedly have to improve its depth, roster rules and week-to-week consistency.

But Messi’s World Cup has already supplied a form of legitimacy that cannot be dismissed.

The league’s greatest player entered the tournament from a club in Florida. He will leave it as a finalist, a Golden Boot contender and perhaps a world champion again.