Croatia Star Luka Modrić Nears Historic World Cup Milestone at 40 Years Old

Luka Modrić has already built one of the greatest international careers in modern soccer history. Now, the Croatia captain is closing in on another major milestone at what is expected to be his final World Cup.

Modrić was set to earn his 199th appearance for Croatia in the team’s 2026 World Cup opener against England, putting the 40-year-old midfielder one match away from 200 international caps.

The milestone adds another layer to Croatia’s World Cup run. Modrić has led his country through its greatest era on the global stage, including a runner-up finish in 2018 and a third-place finish in 2022.

Croatia’s Group L schedule gives Modrić a chance to reach the 200-cap mark before the end of group play. After opening against England, Croatia plays Panama on June 23 in Toronto before facing Ghana on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Luka Modrić Is Nearing 200 Caps for Croatia at the World Cup

Modrić entered Croatia’s opener against England with 198 international appearances, according to Reuters, and was set to reach 199 in the Group L match.

That puts him on the doorstep of a milestone reached by only a small group of international soccer stars. For Croatia, it is another reminder of Modrić’s extraordinary longevity.

Modrić made his World Cup debut in 2006 and is now playing in his fifth World Cup. FIFA noted before the tournament that Modrić, Japan’s Yuto Nagatomo and Germany’s Manuel Neuer were all set to appear at a fifth World Cup in North America.

The Croatia captain has been the defining player of his country’s golden generation. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 after leading Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia, where France defeated Croatia 4-2. Four years later, Modrić helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia Coach Zlatko Dalić Calls Modrić His ‘Right Hand’

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić made it clear before the England match that Modrić is still central to the team, even at 40.

“Luka is my right hand on the pitch,” Dalić said, according to Reuters.

Dalić also praised what Modrić means to Croatia’s younger players, calling them “very lucky” to have him as a role model. That leadership remains one of the major reasons Croatia continue to be viewed as one of the tournament’s most dangerous experienced teams.

Croatia are no longer just a surprise underdog story. Their back-to-back World Cup podium finishes in 2018 and 2022 changed expectations around the program, and Dalić has said the team is focused on moving forward rather than living off past success.

Luka Modrić Is Playing in Likely Final World Cup

The 2026 tournament is widely expected to be Modrić’s final World Cup.

Reuters described the tournament as likely Modrić’s final World Cup appearance when Dalić confirmed Croatia’s squad. Modrić, who turned 40 before the tournament, had also been working back from cheekbone surgery before Croatia’s roster was finalized.

Despite the injury concern, Modrić was included in Croatia’s preliminary squad in May and remained part of the final 26-man group. Dalić kept a veteran core around him, including Mateo Kovačić, Ivan Perišić and Andrej Kramarić.

Modrić’s presence gives Croatia both continuity and star power. He is the country’s most recognizable player, its captain and its most accomplished international figure.

Modrić Faces England Again After 2018 World Cup Heartbreak

Croatia’s opener against England also carried history beyond Modrić’s personal milestone.

England and Croatia met in the 2018 World Cup semifinal, when Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 in extra time. Modrić started that match and helped Croatia reach the first World Cup final in the country’s history.

The teams have crossed paths several times since, but the 2026 opener brought them back together on the World Cup stage for the first time since that semifinal.

England entered the tournament with one of the world’s most talented squads, led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. But Croatia’s experience — led by Modrić — remains a major part of the matchup.

England coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged Croatia’s experience before the opener, specifically pointing to Modrić and Kovačić as part of the challenge facing his team.

Croatia Still Chasing First World Cup Title

Croatia’s World Cup résumé over the past decade is remarkable for a country of its size.

The team reached the final in 2018, beating England along the way, before losing to France. In 2022, Croatia again made a deep run, beating Brazil in the quarterfinals before losing to Argentina in the semifinals and then defeating Morocco in the third-place match.

Modrić was central to both runs.

Now, at 40, he is trying to guide Croatia one more time, with 200 caps in reach and one final chance to chase the only major international prize missing from his career.

Whether Croatia can make another deep run remains to be seen. But Modrić’s latest World Cup has already become a milestone moment, and his next appearance could put him in even rarer international company.