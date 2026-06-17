Luka Modrić’s Wife, Kids and Net Worth: Inside Croatia Star’s Private Family Life

Luka Modrić has spent nearly two decades in the global soccer spotlight, but Croatia’s captain has kept much of his family life away from it.

That makes his wife, Vanja Bosnić, a natural point of interest as Modrić leads Croatia at what is widely expected to be his final World Cup. The 40-year-old midfielder will captain Croatia against England in the team’s Group L opener, marking his 199th appearance for his country, Reuters reported.

Modrić is now on the verge of his 200th Croatia cap, another milestone in a career that already includes the 2018 Ballon d’Or, six Champions League titles and World Cup runs to the final in 2018 and third place in 2022.

But away from the field, Modrić’s family story has long been centered on Vanja, his wife of more than 15 years and a woman credited with playing an important role behind the scenes of his career.

Who Is Luka Modrić’s Wife Vanja Bosnić?

Modrić is married to Vanja Bosnić, who has largely avoided the public spotlight despite her husband’s global fame.

The couple met in 2007 while Bosnić was working at the Mamić Sports Agency, according to The Sun. The outlet reported that Bosnić studied economics and business at the University of Zagreb and later played a role in Modrić’s professional career.

Modrić and Bosnić married in May 2010 in Zagreb. Their relationship has remained unusually private by modern soccer standards, especially compared with the social-media-heavy world of football partners and “WAGs.”

FourFourTwo also notes that Modrić and Bosnić tied the knot in 2010 and have been together through the most successful years of his career.

Bosnić is not a regular public figure and does not appear to maintain the kind of major social-media presence that many players’ partners have. That privacy has become part of the couple’s public image.

Vanja Bosnić Reportedly Helped Luka Modrić Land Real Madrid Move

Bosnić’s role in Modrić’s career has made her more than just a sideline figure in his story.

The Sun reported that Bosnić once served as Modrić’s agent and was instrumental in his high-profile transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2012. That move changed the course of Modrić’s career.

Modrić spent more than a decade at Real Madrid and became one of the club’s most decorated players. Reuters reported that Modrić lifted 28 major trophies with Real Madrid before moving into the late stage of his career.

His Real Madrid run also helped make him one of the most respected midfielders in soccer history. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, breaking the long Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo hold on the award.

While Modrić was the face of that success, Bosnić has often been described in coverage as a stabilizing presence behind the scenes.

How Many Kids Do Luka Modrić and Vanja Bosnić Have?

Modrić and Bosnić have three children together: Ivano, Ema and Sofia.

The Sun reported that their son Ivano was born on June 6, 2010, shortly after the couple married. Their daughter Ema was born on April 25, 2013, and their youngest daughter, Sofia, was born on October 2, 2017.

The family has occasionally appeared together publicly, including during major soccer celebrations, but Modrić generally keeps his children out of the spotlight.

That low-profile family life has contrasted with Modrić’s enormous visibility on the field. He has captained Croatia deep into multiple World Cups and remains one of the most recognizable players in the 2026 tournament.

Luka Modrić’s Net Worth Is Estimated at $75 Million

Modrić’s long career at the top of European soccer has also made him extremely wealthy.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Luka Modrić’s net worth at $75 million. That figure should be treated as an outside estimate, because player net worth figures are not publicly audited.

Still, the broad basis for Modrić’s wealth is clear. He spent 13 years at Real Madrid, won major trophies, signed lucrative contracts and built a global profile through Croatia’s World Cup success.

Modrić’s commercial value also rose dramatically after the 2018 World Cup, when he won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and later claimed the Ballon d’Or.

In 2026, Modrić remains one of the best-known players in world soccer and one of the defining athletes in Croatian sports history.

Luka Modrić Leads Croatia at Likely Final World Cup

The family-interest angle comes as Modrić continues chasing history with Croatia.

Reuters reported before the tournament that Modrić, 40, was set for what is likely his final World Cup. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić kept Modrić at the heart of his team, and the midfielder captained Croatia in the Group L opener against England.

Dalić also praised Modrić’s role before the match, saying the veteran midfielder is his “right hand on the pitch,” according to Reuters.

That leadership has been central to Croatia’s golden era.

Modrić led Croatia to the World Cup final in 2018, where the team lost to France. Four years later, he helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, in 2026, he is attempting one last deep run while closing in on his 200th international appearance.

Luka Modrić’s Private Family Life Stands Apart From Global Fame

Modrić’s fame has only grown with age, but his family life has remained unusually quiet.

Bosnić has been described as private, low-profile and influential behind the scenes. The couple’s three children have grown up during the most successful stretch of Modrić’s career, from Real Madrid’s Champions League dominance to Croatia’s World Cup breakthroughs.

That balance between public legacy and private family life is part of what makes Modrić’s final World Cup run compelling.

On the field, he is chasing another historic milestone. Off it, he remains a husband and father whose family has been with him through the defining moments of one of soccer’s greatest careers.