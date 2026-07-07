United States midfielder Malik Tillman has gone from a soft-spoken squad player to one of the defining figures of the 2026 World Cup.

Against Belgium in the round of 16 at Seattle’s Lumen Field, the 24-year-old struck his second free kick of the tournament, a moment that came after the Americans had already gone down a man following Folarin Balogun’s second-half red card.

It followed his first free-kick goal of the tournament, scored during a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32, a feat that made him the first American man to score from a free kick in a World Cup since Eric Wynalda’s goal against Switzerland in 1994.

“He’s probably taken 150 to 200 free kicks since we’ve been here,” teammate Sebastian Berhalter said regarding Tillman. “And it’s something he does almost every day. It’s me, him and a couple other guys, and we talk about it, we go through it. And to see him hit that — it’s how you execute. Executing that under that pressure speaks volumes to the type of player he is, honestly.”

“Almost felt that the goal was going to go in before he kicked it” @Joey_Jirmasek

“He is absolutely unreal! ” @loveromeocaesar

“What a free kick by Tillman!!! USMNT back in it! Crowd going crazy in Seattle. Let’s go boys!!!” @NewsSportzz

Get to know USA’s free kick specialist.

Who is Malik Tillman? Get to Know USA’s Free Kick Specialist

Tillman, 24, is the son of an American serviceman and a German mother, and he grew up in Germany rather than the United States. He came through the youth academy at Bayern Munich and even represented Germany’s youth national teams before switching his international allegiance to the U.S. in 2022.

On the club side, his stock has risen quickly. After developing at PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch top flight, he completed a $41 million move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he posted six goals and an assist in 29 league appearances plus two more goals in the Champions League.

A Growing Role for the U.S. Midfield

Tillman’s importance to the American setup has grown steadily since a breakout Gold Cup campaign, where he scored against Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti before converting a decisive penalty in a shootout win over Costa Rica. U.S. captain Tim Ream has praised his all-around contribution, saying Tillman does “the dirty things” that make the team function, not just the scoring.

“He just wanted to feel like he had a place,” Ream said. “And he’s a quiet kid, but he’s just come on leaps and bounds. That Gold Cup was really huge for him. I think the adversity of the Costa Rica game penalty was really big for him. And now you look at him, and he looks like he’s just playing with such an ease and a calmness. And he’s all over the place.

He’s had that in him all this time. It was just a matter of him finding the confidence and him believing in himself, and he’s doing that now.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has similarly credited his talent, and with two knockout-round free-kick goals now to his name, Tillman has become a central piece in the U.S. push toward its first quarterfinal appearance since 2002.