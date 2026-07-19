Does Marc Cucurella Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Spain’s Biggest Fan Claudia Rodríguez

Spain star Marc Cucurella does not have a wife but his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Rodriguez, has been cheering on Espana throughout the World Cup. Cucurella is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the World Cup thanks to his signature hair.

The couple has been together since 2018 but are not yet married, per The Sun. Hours before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Rodriguez posted a photo of the family on a plane heading to New York City.

After each of Spain’s matches, Rodriguez posts photos from the game along with a quick message.

“More united than ever, Spaaaaain, please! ❤️❤️❤️,” Rodriguez noted in a July 15, Instagram post (translated into English).

Here’s what you need to know about Cucurella’s longtime partner.

Marc Cucurella & Girlfriend, Claudia Rodriguez, Opened Up About Oldest Son Mateo’s Journey With Autism

The couple are the proud parents of three kids: Mateo, Rio, and Bella. Cucurella and Rodriguez have been open about their oldest son Mateo’s journey with autism.

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“Mateo was born four years ago,” Rodriguez explained in an Amazon Prime documentary, per The Mirror. “We saw that some things were different with the other kids. We didn’t find too much help from the school, and we had our worst months.

“Every day we went together to drop Mateo off, I was pregnant with Rio as well. We would go back every day crying. It’s a lot of changes in the same week,” Rodriguez added.

“It’s difficult to be in other places, other timetables, other food, other plans, no school, no therapy, and it’s hard for him.”

Spain Star Marc Cucurella: ‘I’ll Never Get My Hair Cut’

On the pitch, Cucurella is known for two things: being a pest to opponents and his signature curly hair. The recently signed Real Madrid defender has been adamant that he will have his long hair for the rest of his career.

“I’ll never get my hair cut,” Cucurella said back in 2022 while the star was with Chelsea, via BBC. “This is my style.”

Marc Cucurella’s Girlfriend Claudia Rodriguez’s Heartfelt Reaction to Star Leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

It has been a summer full of changes for Cucurella and Rodriguez. Spain has made an impressive run to the World Cup final.

Days before the FIFA tournament started, the star made the difficult decision to bolt Chelsea in favor of signing a new deal with Real Madrid.

Back in June, Cucurella’s girlfriend penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story as Rodriguez continued to process leaving London for their new home.

“I don’t know how to say goodbye to my home,” Rodriguez noted, per The Sun. “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this experience; I feel so lucky for everything we’ve shared these past years.

“I arrived with two babies and I’m leaving with two little boys and a British girl, and I don’t know how I’m going to explain to them that Chelsea is no longer part of our lives.”

Cucurella is hoping to be returning to Spain with a World Cup trophy.