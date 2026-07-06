Mauricio Pochettino’s Outfit Turns Heads: What Is USA Coach Wearing at World Cup?

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit during the World Cup is quite the vibe as the USMNT coach as worn the same navy blue fit for every game during the FIFA tournament. So much so that fans have been ordering their own version of Pochettino’s wardrobe.

What is Pochettino wearing during World Cup games? The outfit has sparked Russell Crowe look-alike memes and confusion over whether Pochettino is wearing a fishing shirt or a mechanics outfit.

Pochettino’s matching blue shirt and pants were designed by Hugo Boss. The suit also has a USA crest on the chest.

Fans can find a similar outfit on the Hugo Boss website for $499, but it is nearly sold out.

Additionally, the USMNT manager has also been wearing white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The USA colorway complete with a United States crest on the heel was released ahead of the World Cup.

It appears Pochettino is a bit superstitious as the USA manager continues to wear the same Hugo Boss suit each World Cup game.

“The navy lightweight wool overshirt with matching wide-leg trousers, crisp white T-shirt and white Nike sneakers are quickly becoming part of the USMNT coach’s World Cup identity,” The Athletic’s Asli Pelit wrote in a June 23, 2026, story titled, “What Is Mauricio Pochettino wearing? The story behind his lucky World Cup outfit.” “The look, according to a U.S. soccer spokesperson, is entirely Pochettino’s own choice.

“Hugo Boss told The Athletic in an email that they had made two dedicated versions of the navy lightweight virgin-wool ensemble, customized with the USSF badge, for Pochettino for the tournament.”

Here’s what you need to know about the USA manager.

USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s Salary Is $6 Million

USA Soccer is paying a premium for Pochettino with the manager having a $6 million salary, per USA Today. Pochettino’s contract is set to expire following the World Cup in August.

The USA manager also has a brand deal with Hugo Boss.

It remains to be seen if the United States will be able to retain Pochettino as the manager has been linked to major European clubs like AC Milan. The Athletic’s Adam Crafton reported that U.S. Soccer has offered Pochettino a contract extension but a decision by the manager is not expected until after the World Cup.

“Pochettino’s current contract is due to expire after the current World Cup but sources with knowledge of the situation, who remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, have told The Athletic that conversations between U.S. Soccer and the Argentine coach have been ongoing for several months, with an offer presented to Pochettino to renew for a further four years,” Crafton detailed in a June 26, story titled, “Mauricio Pochettino offered contract extension to lead USMNT for second World Cup cycle.”

Hugo Boss Sold Out of Mauricio Pochettino’s $499 Overshirt & Suit During World Cup

Pochettino’s outfit has prompted a spike in demand during the World Cup. Hugo Boss initially sold out of the outfit within days and is almost out of the restock.

“Mauricio Pochettino’s plain blue BOSS overshirt has become an unexpected World Cup retail hit,” Front Office Sports detailed in a July 5, message on X.

“The initial inventory sold out within days, and a second production run is already nearly gone as fans embrace the USMNT coach’s lucky matchday look.”