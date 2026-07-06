Mauricio Pochettino Makes Feelings Clear After Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal

Big time controversy in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 lead-up between the U.S. men’s national team and Belgium’s showdown on Monday, July 6. On Sunday, the announcement was made by FIFA announced that the red card handed to Folarin Balogun has been reversed, and Balogun is now allowed to play in the USMNT’s next contest.

The original call was extremely controversial and drew a strong reaction from across the soccer landscape. Well, now that the verdict is in, several people around the incident, including the USA’s coach Mauricio Pochettino, are being asked about it.

Mauricio Pochettino Makes His Thoughts Clear About Folarin Balogun’s Red Card

USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the Folarin Balogun suspension, and it’s eventual reversal:

“We were punished enough against Bosnia to play with 10 men for 30 minutes, in a decision that was unfair … It’s not because I’m the head coach of the USA… I think 99.9% of people agree it was an unfair red card.”

It’s a historical overturn, and one that could certainly set a somewhat bad precedent going forward. Balogun definitely stepped on the opponent’s foot, and there are several close-up shots of the severity of the play.

ESPN News Services wrote (on 7/5):

“In a statement on its website, FIFA said: “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one [1] year.”

“The U.S. plays Belgium on Monday night at 8 ET in Seattle, seeking to advance to its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002. The Americans lost in the round of 16 to Ghana in 2010, Belgium in 2014 and the Netherlands in 2022. They failed to advance from the group stage in 2006 and didn’t qualify for the 2018 tournament.”

The USMNT has also released a statement about the reversal, saying “We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow.”

Social Media Reacts to Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal

As anyone would imagine, social media is buzzing with quality reactions to the controversy in the FIFA World Cup, as this is a massive decision, and could give the U.S. men’s national team another advantage in the match.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The big issue that people seem to be having is that the USA is basically getting their best scorer back, and the obvious fact of the President of the U.S. also taking part in the overturn.

Only time will tell, and the time is now for the USMNT, who will look to advance in the World Cup and seriously get the entire nation engulfed in their run on home soil.

If Folarin Balogun has a great moment in Monday’s game, keep an eye out for a sharp reaction on all platforms.