Lionel Messi’s Argentina Miracle Sparks Tom Brady, NBA Stars’ Viral Reactions

Argentina produced the comeback of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, erasing a two-goal deficit in the closing minutes to defeat Egypt 3-2 and send the defending champions into the quarterfinals, sparking stunned reactions from sports stars and fans around the world.

Lionel Messi once again stood at the center of another unforgettable World Cup chapter, assisting on one goal before scoring the dramatic equalizer as Argentina scored three unanswered goals in the final stages at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The remarkable rally quickly dominated social media, with some of the biggest names in sports praising Messi and Argentina’s resilience.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady compared the comeback to one of the greatest reversals in NFL history.

“Yeah so that might top 28-3 🤯,” Brady posted on X.

New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson added:

“Wowwwwwww 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

His teammate Josh Hart posted multiple reactions throughout the thrilling finish.

“Argentina is so cold 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷”

Moments later, Hart called it:

“Match of the World Cup.”

After Messi’s equalizer and Argentina’s stoppage-time winner, Hart went even further.

“Messi has ended the GOAT conversation.”

SportsCenter also captured the disbelief felt across the soccer world.

“LIONEL MESSI, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE 😱 IT HAD TO BE HIM.”

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records highlighted yet another historic milestone for the Argentine captain.

“Messi has now scored in NINE CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUP MATCHES. It had to be him.”

Lionel Messi Rescues Argentina After Nightmare Start

For much of the match, Argentina appeared destined for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt an early lead before Messi had a first-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, leaving Argentina frustrated entering halftime.

Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt’s advantage in the 67th minute after finishing a devastating counterattack, putting the African side within touching distance of a famous victory.

But Argentina never stopped attacking.

Cristian Romero ignited the comeback with a header in the 79th minute after being set up by Messi.

Four minutes later, Messi delivered again, firing home the equalizer after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box.

Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, Enzo Fernández completed the miraculous turnaround by heading home Lautaro Martínez’s cross to send Argentina into celebration.

Argentina Keeps Repeat World Cup Dream Alive

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Messi’s goal marked a record sixth consecutive World Cup knockout match in which he has scored, another extraordinary achievement for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The dramatic victory also kept alive Argentina’s pursuit of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles.

Instead of suffering one of the tournament’s greatest shocks, La Albiceleste advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will meet either Colombia or Switzerland in Kansas City.

For a team built around one final championship pursuit with Messi, Tuesday’s comeback may ultimately be remembered as the defining moment of Argentina’s title defense and one that instantly entered World Cup folklore.