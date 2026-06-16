Historic World Cup Records Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe Can Shatter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and while teams battle for a place in the knockout rounds, several of the game’s biggest stars are chasing records that could reshape World Cup history. Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and France superstar Kylian Mbappe all enter the tournament with opportunities to add new milestones to their already remarkable international careers.

The race for history comes as some of the sport’s most successful nations also pursue landmark achievements. Defending champions Argentina are attempting to become the first team in 64 years to win consecutive World Cup titles, while Brazil, Germany, France, England and Uruguay all have major historical marks within reach.

As Tobias Fanta of Action Network highlighted, multiple individual and team records could fall during the tournament. With France currently facing Senegal in Group I action, the chase for those milestones is already underway across the competition.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe Chase Historic FIFA World Cup Records

Messi and Mbappe enter the tournament with a chance to challenge one of the most iconic records in World Cup history.

According to Tobias Fanta of Action Network, Germany legend Miroslav Klose remains the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. Messi has scored 13 World Cup goals, while Mbappe has 12. Both players could potentially tie or surpass Klose’s mark before the tournament concludes.

Mbappe is also pursuing another unique achievement. The French forward scored in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals. If he finds the net in another final, he would become the first player to score in three separate World Cup finals and the first to score in three consecutive finals.

Ronaldo has his own place in history within reach. The Portugal captain is already the only player to score in five World Cup editions, having done so in every tournament since 2006.

Fanta noted that Ronaldo could become the first player ever to score in six World Cups if he scores during the 2026 competition.

Messi is also chasing another major accomplishment beyond individual records. Argentina’s captain is seeking to lead the defending champions to back-to-back World Cup crowns following their triumph in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina, Brazil, France and Germany Eye Major Team Milestones

Several national teams are also pursuing historic achievements in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina can become only the third nation to win consecutive World Cup titles. According to Action Network’s research, only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have previously accomplished the feat.

Brazil enters the tournament looking to extend its record as the most successful nation in World Cup history. The Seleção have won five titles, and a championship in 2026 would give them a record-extending sixth crown.

Germany also remains in contention to equal Brazil’s current total of five World Cup titles.

France, meanwhile, is pursuing another rare accomplishment. Having won the tournament in 2018 and finished as runners-up in 2022, Les Bleus could become only the third nation ever to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. Germany achieved the feat from 1982 to 1990, while Brazil did so from 1994 to 2002.

England and Uruguay have opportunities to break another long-standing record. Italy currently owns the longest gap between World Cup titles at 44 years, spanning from 1938 to 1982. If England wins in 2026, it would end a 60-year wait since 1966. A Uruguay triumph would end a 76-year drought dating back to 1950.

Germany could also extend its record for the most World Cup final appearances. An appearance in the 2026 final would be its ninth. Brazil, meanwhile, could draw level with Germany’s mark if it reaches the championship match and Germany does not.

There is also a history available for the tournament hosts. For the first time since France won the World Cup on home soil in 1998, a host nation could lift the trophy. The United States, Canada and Mexico each have that opportunity as co-hosts of the 2026 tournament.

With the group stage continuing and the knockout rounds still ahead, many of soccer’s biggest stars and nations remain firmly in the hunt for records that could redefine World Cup history.