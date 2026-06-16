Meet the Richest WAGs at the 2026 World Cup: From Messi’s Wife to Ronaldo’s Partner

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing attention on and off the pitch, and a new social media ranking has highlighted the tournament’s most influential WAGs. According to market estimates cited by VANTIX and calculated through Lessie AI’s Pricing Matrix, the partners of several of the world’s biggest soccer stars are commanding substantial values for sponsored Instagram content ahead of the tournament.

Leading the list is Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with an estimated value of US$716,000 per sponsored post. Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, ranks second at an estimated US$391,000 per post, while actress Ester Expósito, listed as the partner of France star Kylian Mbappé, rounds out the top three.

Perhaps the most notable relationship on the list remains that of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple have been together since childhood and have become one of soccer’s most recognizable families, while Messi prepares for what could be his final World Cup appearance with Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner, Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodríguez tops the 2026 World Cup WAG rich list with an estimated value of US$716,000 per sponsored Instagram post. She boasts 73.1 million followers, making her the most-followed individual featured in the ranking.

Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been together since 2016. The Spanish-Argentine influencer, entrepreneur, and media personality has become one of the most recognizable figures associated with global soccer.

Lionel Messi’s Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo ranks second with an estimated value of US$391,000 per sponsored post and 39.4 million Instagram followers.

Messi and Roccuzzo married in 2017 after knowing each other since childhood in Rosario, Argentina. The couple have three sons and remain one of the most prominent families in world football.

Kylian Mbappé’s Partner, Ester Expósito

Ester Expósito is ranked third, with an estimated sponsored post value of US$240,000 and 24.2 million followers.

The Spanish actress is internationally known for her work in television and film. Her position near the top of the ranking reflects her strong social media reach and influence.

Rodrigo De Paul’s Partner, Martina Stoessel

Argentine singer and actress Martina Stoessel, widely known as Tini, ranks fourth with an estimated value of US$214,000 per sponsored post.

Stoessel has built a major entertainment career across Latin America and internationally. She has more than 21.5 million followers and remains one of Argentina’s most recognizable celebrities.

Neymar Jr.’s Partner, Bruna Biancardi

Bruna Biancardi is fifth on the list with an estimated value of US$150,000 per sponsored post and 15.5 million followers.

The Brazilian influencer has remained in the spotlight throughout Neymar’s international career. The couple recently announced they are expecting another child.

Enzo Fernández’s Partner, Valentina Cervantes

Valentina Cervantes places sixth, with an estimated sponsored post value of US$33,000 and 3.2 million followers.

The Argentine social media personality has gained significant visibility alongside Fernández’s rise from World Cup winner to one of Argentina’s key midfielders.

Riyad Mahrez’s Wife, Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward ranks seventh with an estimated value of US$30,000 per sponsored post. She has approximately three million followers.

Ward married Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez and has built a public profile through fashion, lifestyle, and social media content.

Lucas Paquetá’s Partner, Duda Fournier

Duda Fournier is eighth on the list, carrying an estimated value of US$21,000 per sponsored post.

The Brazilian influencer has more than two million followers and remains a visible presence supporting Paquetá during international competitions.

Frenkie de Jong’s Partner, Mikky Kiemeney

Mikky Kiemeney ranks ninth with an estimated value of US$17,000 per sponsored post, a 9.7% engagement rate, and 1.7 million followers.

The Dutch influencer has been in a long-term relationship with Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong and continues to maintain a strong social media presence during major international tournaments.