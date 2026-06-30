Mexico vs. Ecuador: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction & Today’s Start Time

Mexico is looking to reach the Round of 16, but Ecuador stands in El Tri’s way of advancing in the World Cup. The Mexico-Ecuador game starts today, Tuesday, June 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Mexico is once again playing in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. El Tri is the favorite in the match as the squad sits at -182 to advance to the next round, per FanDuel.

Ecuador is a +148 underdog against Mexico.

For fans more confident in Ecuador, the team is listed as +290 on the moneyline, but the squad would need to pull off the upset without extra time. Mexico sits as a +125 favorite to win without extra time.

Here’s what you need to know about the Mexico-Ecuador game, including the projected starting XI.

Mexico’s Starting 11 Lineup vs. Ecuador in World Cup Round of 32

Mexico will announce their official starting lineup closer to the start of the game. With the group already wrapped up, Mexico rested some of the team’s starters in the third match against Czechia.

Here’s a look at Mexico’s starting lineup against South Korea in the second match, a better comparison for tonight’s game. Heavy Sports will update this page with the official starting lineup once it is announced.



Here’s a look at Mexico’s projected starting lineup against Ecuador.



Ecuador’s Starting 11 Lineup vs. Mexico in World Cup Round of 32

Here’s a look at Ecuador’s starting lineup the team used in their last match against Germany. Heavy Sports will update this page with the official lineup once it is announced.



Here’s a look at a potential Ecuador lineup against Mexico.



Mexico vs. Ecuador Prediction: El Tri Wins to Advance to Round of 16

Despite plenty of drama leading up to the World Cup, Mexico has been red hot once the FIFA tournament kicked off. Mexico once again gets the advantage of playing in front of one of the best atmospheres in football at Estadio Azteca.

After a thrilling trio of knockout games on Monday, June 29, fans can expect another tight match. Look for Mexico to pull out the victory, but El Tri will need extra time to notch the victory.

Mexico vs. Ecuador Pick: Mexico 3 Ecuador 2

Mexico Expects Electric Crowd vs. Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Ecuador is expected to be Mexico’s most challenging opponent yet. Mexico manager Javier Aguirre emphasized the team plans to rely on the support of the crowd at the Azteca.

“Our home crowd is our 12th man,” Aguirre explained ahead of the team’s showdown against Ecuador, per ESPN. “I don’t mean to say that we don’t have support elsewhere, but we are aware that we have a whole country behind us, and that motivates us a lot. I would say that we are all excited about what’s to come.”

“It’s true that right now, this week or the last two, there’s a lot of joy, internally too. You can tell just by watching the training. They’re serious when training, but when it comes to making adjustments, they’re disciplined. I feel… I’ve been in and out of the national team, but we’re in a good place.”