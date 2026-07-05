The World Cup matchup between Mexico and England at the Estadio Azteca has been delayed.

A shelter-in-place has been issued at the stadium, with the match initially scheduled to kick off at 18:00 local time (8 pm Eastern Time).

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs tweeted an update on the situation, writing that the Mexico v England kick-off will be delayed due to severe weather, with an expected kick-off time of 7:00 pm local time.

Mexico vs England Weather Delay: When Will the World Cup Match Start?

The delay comes as little surprise given the forecast heading into the Round of 16 clash. Storms had been looming over Mexico City for days, and speculation swirled that FIFA might move the kickoff up by as much as six hours to dodge the worst of the weather.

“Players being held in changing rooms until further notice,” Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett tweeted out. “They cannot go out to warm up.”

In the end, FIFA opted to keep the original 6 pm local start time in place, deciding that shifting the Mexico vs England match would have created a scheduling conflict with Brazil vs Norway, set to kick off the same day in the New York/New Jersey area. That decision, however, didn’t stop Mother Nature from having the final say once matchday actually arrived.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Azteca. Mexico’s own Round of 32 win over Ecuador was delayed by storms as well, with that match not resuming until more than two hours past its scheduled start. Under FIFA’s severe weather protocol, players, staff, and fans are moved to safety until lightning and heavy rain clear the area.

More on the Matchup Between Mexico and England

Beyond the weather drama, this fixture carries plenty of history and stakes. Mexico have never lost a World Cup match at the Azteca, a fortress they’ve called home across ten previous tournament appearances there, including memorable clashes in 1970 and 1986.

This time around, El Tri have gone 3-0 at the venue in this tournament alone, beating South Africa, Czechia, and Ecuador along the way. England, meanwhile, arrive off a win over DR Congo, but face the added burden of Mexico City’s altitude, sitting more than 7,300 feet above sea level, which can sap energy and alter the flight of the ball.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has called it one of the most exciting fixtures in the sport, even while acknowledging his side can’t fully adapt to the thin air in such a short window.

“Altitude: it is what it is. Home crowd: it is what it is. It is not in our favour,” Tuchel said.

“We need to overcome obstacles but we have the spirit, we have the commitment, the pure will and the glue between the team to overcome these things. That’s why I am positive. We know what’s coming. The players will feel it, we will all feel it tomorrow when the energy is on. But that’s also the beauty of it. We focus completely on what is possible to be influenced by us.”