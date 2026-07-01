Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez Sends Heartfelt Message to Fiancée, Daniela Basso

Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez has plenty on his mind as El Tri prepares for a crucial Round of 32 showdown against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup, but the veteran still made time to celebrate one of the most important people in his life.

Jiménez shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his fiancée, Mexican actress Daniela Basso, through Instagram, reminding fans of the strong support system that has helped him throughout one of soccer’s most remarkable comeback stories.

The Fulham striker wrote in Spanish:

“Sin importar cuántos años pasen, siempre habrá algo nuevo que admirar de ti. Gracias por ser mi hogar. Feliz cumpleaños, amor. 😘🎊🎉🥳🎂 te amo”

Translated into English, the message reads: “No matter how many years go by, there will always be something new to admire about you. Thank you for being my home. Happy birthday, my love. I love you.”

Jiménez also recently shared another Instagram post ahead of Tuesday’s knockout match against Ecuador, simply writing, “Listos!🔥⚽️”

Daniela Basso Has Been by Raúl Jiménez’s Side Throughout His Incredible Comeback

Jiménez’s message to Basso carries even more significance considering everything the couple has endured together over the past several years.

As ESPN’s César Hernández detailed, Jiménez’s career and life changed forever during a Premier League match in November 2020 while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Mexican international suffered a devastating skull fracture after colliding with Arsenal defender David Luiz, an injury that left him unconscious on the field.

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo recalled the frightening scene in the club’s documentary.

“There are things that you are able to put away from your memories, but this moment will stay forever…and then [that] noise, that will stay me. And then you start listening: ‘Code red, code red.’ Is he alive? What’s code red?”

Jiménez later reflected on how fortunate he was to survive the incident.

“They told me it was like a miracle to be there,” Jiménez told The Guardian. “The skull fracture, the bone broke and there was a little bit of bleeding inside the brain. It was pushing my brain to the inside.”

It’s a Miracle Jiménez is on the Pitch for Mexico

Soccer quickly became secondary as Jiménez spent more than six months recovering before making an inspiring return to competition in 2021 while wearing the protective headband that has since become part of his signature look.

Now 35 years old, Jiménez has completed one of the greatest comeback stories in international soccer.

“I’ve imagined many things, from starting a match, scoring a goal, lifting the trophy,” Jiménez said. “I think it’s something we first have to imagine, think about, dream about. And then go out into each match with the intention of making it a reality.”

That dream became reality when Jiménez scored Mexico’s second goal in its World Cup-opening victory over South Africa at Estadio Azteca, an emotional header that brought the veteran striker to tears.

Mexico will now look to continue its World Cup journey as they face Ecuador in the Round of 32. If Mexico were to win the match, they would play the winner of the matchup between England and DR Congo, who play on July 1st at 9 am PT.