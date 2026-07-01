Mexico’s Next Game: Who Does El Tri Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

Mexico will need a win against Ecuador to continue their World Cup dreams. El Tri is hoping for a deep World Cup run on home soil, but Ecuador stands in Mexico’s way.

A loss to Ecuador would eliminate Mexico and there would be no next game until the 2030 World Cup. If Mexico is able to win, El Tri’s next game would be on Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern once again in Mexico City.

If the team is able to advance, Mexico would face the winner of the England-DR Congo game in the next round. England is a heavy favorite against the Congo and a potential matchup with “The Three Lions” looms if El Tri can defeat Ecuador.

Yet, we have already witnessed several upsets as Congo looks to pull off the unthinkable with a win over England in Atlanta.

Here’s what you need to know about Mexico’s upcoming World Cup schedule.

Mexico vs. England: El Tri Would Be a Massive Underdog in Mexico City If Game Happens

If Mexico does face England, El Tri is expected to be a heavy underdog, even though the game would be at Estadio Azteca. England is tied for third in the odds to win the World Cup at +720, per DraftKings.

Mexico is a distant 11th at +4500 to hoist the trophy. If the matchup does indeed happen, Mexico will be urging the fans to help El Tri pull off the upset.

“Our home crowd is our 12th man,” Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said of Estadio Azteca ahead of the team’s matchup against Ecuador, per ESPN.

“I don’t mean to say that we don’t have support elsewhere, but we are aware that we have a whole country behind us, and that motivates us a lot. I would say that we are all excited about what’s to come.”

Mexico’s Schedule Is Getting Much More Difficult in World Cup

Mexico has had the advantage of continuing to play their matches on home soil. This trend will continue but Mexico’s schedule is about to intensify if the team advances.

Ecuador was widely viewed as one of the sleepers of the World Cup heading into the FIFA tournament. A victory would pit Mexico against an even more imposing opponent in England, one of the favorites of the World Cup.

Mexico star Raúl Jiménez is doing his part to give the team the best chance to make a historic run. The veteran admits the team has their eyes on history as the team hosts the World Cup.

“I’m never gonna shy away,” Jimenez said, per ESPN. “No matter the moment, no matter how important it is, no matter if the game is already decided, I will always raise my hand to be out there on the field to help the team move forward and do their best, to give that extra step.

“… Let’s hope it’s a great World Cup for the whole roster, not just for me, but for the entire squad. We can make history together.”

If Mexico makes more history, it will mean overcoming much more challenging tests.