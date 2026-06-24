Mexico World Cup Schedule: Who & When Does El Tri Play in Next Game for Round of 32?

Mexico has already punched their ticket to the next round of the World Cup as the Group A winners but questions still loom about their upcoming schedule. El Tri plays Czechia to close out the Group Stage, but the result will not impact Mexico’s standings.

Up next, Mexico is headed to Mexico City for their Round of 32 match on June 30. El Tri’s opponent has yet to be determined, but it will be a third-place team from Groups C, E, F, H or I.

Heading into the final matches, Scotland is a heavy favorite to be Mexico’s next opponent in the Round of 32. The Athletic’s computer projections give Scotland a 50% chance to be Mexico’s opponent in the next round.

Other potential opponents for Mexico includes Brazil (11%) and Ecuador (9%).

Here’s what you need to know about Mexico’s World Cup schedule.

Mexico Has a Chance to Play Their Next 2 Matches in Mexico City

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The good news for Mexico is that the team has a chance to play at Estadio Azteca for the foreseeable future. Mexico’s Round of 32 game will be in Mexico City.

Additionally, if Mexico wins this game, the team will remain in Mexico City for the Round of 16 match on July 5.

Mexico may not be able to improve their standings, but manager Javier Aguirre believes the team can set the right tone for the next round in their match against Czechia.

“We ‌haven’t played well in the matches we’ve been winning, I am not fully satisfied,” Mexico manager Javier Aguirre noted on June 23, per Reuters. “When we have been playing ​well we lose continuity… my focus for tomorrow is to see if ​we are capable of maintaining 90 minutes in a nearly ⁠perfect match.”

Mexico World Cup Schedule: Who Would El Tri Play in Round of 16?

Let’s dream a bit for Mexico. Who would Mexico play in the Round of 16 if the team is able to win their Round of 32 game?

The World Cup schedule for the Round of 32 is still being formed, but England looms as a potential opponent in the Round of 16. Mexico would play the winner of the Group L winner versus a third-place team from Groups E, H, I, J or K.

England stands an 84% chance to win Group L, per The Athletic. Their most likely opponent is D.R. Congo (45%), Senegal (31%) and Uzbekistan (10%).

There is still a lot of football left to be played, but we could be headed for Mexico-England showdown at the Azteca in the Round of 16.

Will Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa Play in Mexico vs. Czechia Match?

While Mexico awaits their Round of 32 opponent, there has been a sentimental push by some supporters for veteran goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa to start against Czechia. The legendary goalkeeper is 40 years old, and with Mexico already winning the group there is little for the squad to lose.

“Obviously, it would be extraordinary (for Ochoa to start),” Mexico’s Alexis Vega noted, per ESPN’s Cesar Hernandez. “Something really cool for ‘Memo.’ For me, he’s a legend of the Mexican national team.

“I think he’s a player who has always been ready to play for the national team. In the end, (manager) ‘Vasco’ will make the decision. I think the 26 of us here are ready if we get the opportunity.”