Mexico’s Next Game: Who & When Does El Tri Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

Mexico is hoping to advance to play another game in the World Cup, but needs a win against England. As a reminder, there are no more ties at this stage of the World Cup.

If Mexico loses, the team would be eliminated for the World Cup.

A Mexico win over England means El Tri’s next game would be on Saturday, July 11, in Miami at 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Mexico would play Norway in the quarterfinals if the team advances.

Norway upset Brazil thanks to Erling Haaland’s two goals to advance to the quarterfinals. If Mexico advances, the game would mark Mexico’s first match outside of home soil in this World Cup.

Here’s what you need to know about Mexico’s World Cup.

Despite Rumors, FIFA Did Not Move Up the Start Time for the Mexico-England Game

Ahead of the Mexico-England game, there were rumors that the game’s start time could get pushed back due to inclement weather. Mexico manager Javier Aguirre pushed back against this idea and ultimately the game was noted moved up.

“I am how I am,” Aguirre noted, per USA Today. “I’m very practical, very natural. I took it naturally. It was something natural, not planned, not looking for ulterior motives. Plenty of cases were resolved favorably. It didn’t permeate the group; the group is strong, with desire to play a great game tomorrow.”

The game was not moved up, but instead was delayed amid severe weather in the area.

If Mexico Advances to Quarterfinals, It Would Mark the Team’s First Game Outside the Country in 2026 World Cup

If Mexico is able to advance, it will be interesting to see how the squad performs outside of home soil. Mexico has had a massive homefield advantage in matches at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Mexico star Raúl Jiménez understands how much of an advantage it is to play at the Azteca. Ahead of the England game, Jimenez noted the team headed into the match with confidence.

“The simple fact of letting them know that we aren’t less than,” Jimenez explained, per USA Today. “That we can compete from one to the next, that we can play a good game. We have the support of all the fans here in Mexico, of El Azteca.”

Who Would Mexico Play in the Semifinals If El Tri Makes a World Cup Run?

Some optimistic fans could be wondering who Mexico would face if the team is able to defeat both England and Norway. Mexico’s potential opponents in the semifinal (if the team continues advancing) depends on the upcoming results with a lot of soccer left to play.

If Mexico advances to the semifinals, El Tri would play on July 15, at 3 p.m. in Atlanta. Mexico’s potential opponents includes Argentina, Colombia and Egypt.