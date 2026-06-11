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Mexico vs. South Africa: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction & Odds for World Cup

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Mexico Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026
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MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 10: Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico looks on during a Mexico Training Session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Centro de Alto Rendimiento on June 10, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mexico takes on South Africa as a heavy favorite in the World Cup’s opening game. Heavy Sports will update each team’s starting lineup once it is revealed.

Mexico is a -235 favorite to win versus South Africa in the opening match, per DraftKings. South Africa is a massive underdog at +750 to pull off the upset.

A draw is listed at +340. The over-under for goals in the Mexico-South Africa game is set at 2.5.

We will offer our free pick and score prediction for the Mexico-South Africa match in just a bit. The Mexico-South Africa game starts at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mexico-South Africa game.

Mexico’s Starting XI vs. South Africa: Projected Starting Lineup for 1st World Cup Game

Mexico will announce the team’s official starting lineup closer to the start of the match. Here’s a look at Mexico’s recent starting XI ahead of the World Cup.

Here’s a look at a projected starting lineup for Mexico.

South Africa’s Starting XI vs. Mexico: Projected Starting Lineup

Heavy Sports will update this page with South Africa’s starting XI once it is announced. Here’s a look at a recent South Africa starting lineup ahead of the World Cup.

Mexico vs. South Africa Prediction: El Tri Starts World Cup With a Win

There has been plenty of drama in the lead up to Mexico’s World Cup debut. Tensions arose between the national team and players’ clubs over a scheduled training window during Liga MX’s playoffs.

All this is in the past now, and Mexico has a good opportunity to start the World Cup on a strong note. Mexico is the stronger side here and gets the win to take an early lead in Group A.

We’re taking Mexico to win and the over on goals in the World Cup opener.


World Cup Pick: Mexico 2 South Africa 1

Mexico World Cup Roster

Here’s a look at Mexico’s World Cup roster, including each athlete’s position and jersey number.

POSITION PLAYER NUMBER
Goalkeeper Raul Rangel 1
Goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo 12
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa 13
Defender Jorge Sanchez 2
Defender Cesar Montes 3
Defender Johan Vasquez 5
Defender Israel Reyes 15
Defender Mateo Chavez 20
Defender Jesus Gallardo 23
Midfielder Edson Alvarez 4
Midfielder Eik Lira 6
Midfielder Luis Romo 7
Midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo 8
Midfielder Orbelin Pineda 17
Midfielder Obed Vargas 18
Midfielder Gilberto Mora 19
Midfielder Cesar Huerta 21
Midfielder Luis Chavez 24
Midfielder Brian Gutierrez 26
Forward Raul Jimenez 9
Forward Alexis Vega 10
Forward Santiago Gimenez 11
Forward Armando Gonzalez 14
Forward Julian Quinones 16
Forward Guillermo Martinez 22
Forward Roberto Alvarado 25

World Cup Odds: Mexico Is the Favorite to Win Group A


Heading into the World Cup, Mexico is a heavy favorite to win Group A at -140, per DraftKings. South Korea is a distant second at +350.

El Tri is a sizable underdog to win the World Cup at +6500. Fans can take Mexico to reach the Round of 16 at -150, per FanDuel.

More bullish supporters can bet Mexico to reach the quarterfinals at +290.

“I’ve told my players that this could be a good day for us, that no matter what happens, the fans will be behind us,” Mexico manager Javier Aguirre noted ahead of the opener, per FIFA.com. “It’s going to be a celebration that will last for decades.

“I hope we start off like we did back then (in 1986 World Cup), on the right foot. Let’s not doubt our style of play or our mental strength.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Mexico vs. South Africa: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction & Odds for World Cup

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