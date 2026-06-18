Mexico vs South Korea Livestream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Team News

Group A felt settled after the opening round, until both unbeaten sides ended up sharing the same table. One win apiece, plenty of goals, and a venue in Guadalajara that already knows how to host a party.

That stage now belongs to Mexico and South Korea, and the winner takes a serious step toward the knockout rounds. Group A’s two unbeaten teams collide in Guadalajara, and a place near the top is on the line.

How to Watch Mexico vs South Korea

Date and venue: June 18, 2026, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara

Kickoff time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

US TV: FOX for English commentary, Telemundo for Spanish

US streaming: Peacock carries the Spanish broadcast, FOX One covers it in English

UK: Free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with a TV license and valid postcode needed for an account

Australia: Free on SBS On Demand

India: Live on ZEE5, with TV coverage on Zee’s Unite8 Sports channels

Once the channel is set, the form both teams bring matters just as much. Mexico arrives off a 2-0 win over South Africa to open the tournament, with goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez doing the damage.

South Korea had a tougher road, falling behind Czechia before storming back to win 2-1 behind a Hwang In-beom equalizer and an Oh Hyeon-gyu winner late in the second half.

That comeback says a lot about this Korean side. They do not panic when things go sideways, and their counter punch can hurt teams that get too comfortable.

Mexico’s win came with its own chaos, though, with three red cards in the match and their own Cesar Montes sent off late.

What to Watch For on the Field

That edge will be tested early, especially with Mexico making one change at the back. Mexico will be without center back Cesar Montes, who serves a one match ban after his red card against South Africa. Edson Alvarez steps into that role, and not much else changes for Javier Aguirre’s side.

Son Heung-min remains the most watched name in South Korea’s lineup, even after a quiet night against Czechia. He came close more than once, and a finisher of his level rarely stays quiet for two matches running.

Whoever wins this one walks into the final group game with real control over their own fate. A draw keeps both alive but adds pressure. Either way, Guadalajara should be loud, and the script for Group A is about to get a lot clearer.