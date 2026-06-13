Mexico Dealt Unfortunate News in World Cup Punishment as South Korea Game Nears

It was mostly good news for Mexico as the team topped South Africa in the World Cup opener. Yet, there was one moment late that could end up proving costly for Mexico.

South Korea takes on Mexico in El Tri’s next World Cup game on Thursday, June 18. Mexico will be without a key player when El Tri takes the pitch against South Korea.

Defender César Montes earned a red card in stoppage time against South Africa. FIFA rules dictate that Montes will automatically miss the next match against South Korea via suspension.

Any player who receives a red card automatically misses the next game.

For such an epic start to the FIFA tournament, Montes would likely love a mulligan as the match was just minutes away from ending when the red card occurred.

It was one of a record three red cards handed out in the Mexico-South Africa match. The game made history as the first World Cup opener to have three red cards as South Africa finished with just nine players on the field.

Who Will Start for Mexico in Place of Cesar Montes vs. South Korea

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre already has a plan to replace a suspended Montes in the upcoming World Cup match. Aguirre pointed to Edson Álvarez as the likely candidate to be inserted into Mexico’s starting lineup against South Korea.

“Edson will end up playing center back because of César’s expulsion,” Aguirre noted on June 11, per ESPN. “I opted for [Erik] Lira because Edson arrived with only four minutes of playing time.

“We put a lot of pressure on him, so he arrived prepared. I spoke with him about César’s red card, and it’s likely that Edson will play center back.”