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Mexico World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Mexico players pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

One of three host nations, Mexico has high hopes for the World Cup after coming off a 2-0 victory against South Africa. With Javier Aguirre coaching in his last tournament as Mexico’s manager, Mexico legend Rafa Márquez is set to replace him after the World Cup.

“His [Márquez] contract is signed and his staff is nearly 80 percent set,” Mexico Football Federation sporting director Duilio Davino said. “Andrés (Guardado) is an option (to join Rafa’s staff). Off the pitch, Márquez is a (big) personality. On the pitch today, as both an assistant and a coach, Rafa is the way he was as a player. He transforms inside a dressing room.”

That said, here’s a full list of Mexico’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Mexico World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Mexico World Cup squad, also known as El Tri.

Goalkeepers:

Raúl Rangel

GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JUNE 11: Raul Rangel #1 of Mexico looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Raúl Rangel, 26 (age), Guadalajara (club) – #1 (kit number)

Carlos Acevedo, 30, Santos Laguna – #12

Guillermo Ochoa, 40, AEL Limassol – #13

Defenders:

Edson Álvarez

GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JUNE 11: Themba Zwane #11 of South Africa is challenged by Edson Alvarez #4 of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jorge Sánchez, 28, PAOK FC – #2

César Montes, 29, Lokomotiv Moscow – #3

Edson Álvarez, 28, West Ham – #4

Johan Vásquez, 27, Genoa – #5

Israel Reyes, 26, Club América – #15

Mateo Chávez, 22, AZ Alkmaar – #20

Jesús Gallardo, 31, Toluca – #23

Midfielders:

Gilberto Mora

GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JUNE 11: Gilberto Mora #19 of Mexico celebrates after the 2-0 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Érik Lira, 26, Cruz Azul – #6

Luis Romo, 31, Guadalajara – #7

Álvaro Fidalgo, 29, Club América – #29

Orbelin Pineda, 29, AEK Athens F.C. – #17

Obed Vargas, 20, Atlético Madrid – #18

Gilberto Mora, 17, Club Tijuana – #19

Luis Chávez, 30, Dynamo Moscow – #24

Brian Gutiérrez, 22, Guadalajara – #26

Forwards:

Julián Quiñones

GettyMexico’s forward #16 Julian Quinones reacts to a missed chance during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Raúl Jiménez, 35, Fulham – #9

Alexis Vega, 28, Toluca – #10

Santiago Giménez, 25, AC Milan – #11

Armando González, 23, Guadalajara – #14

Julián Quiñones, 29, Al Qadsiah – #16

César Huerta, 25, Anderlecht – #21

Guillermo Martínez, 31, Pumas UNAM – #22

Roberto Alvarado, 27, Guadalajara – #25

Average Age: 27.5 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 156.1 lbs

Julián Quiñones Rejected Call-Up, Chose to Play for Mexico

For those wondering about whether Julián Quiñones was born in Mexico, that’s false. Quiñones was actually born in Magui Payán, Colombia, and rejected a call-up to play for the Colombian National Team back in 2023 and opted to play for Mexico after obtaining Mexican citizenship.

Quiñones played in Liga MX from 2016 to 2024 with several clubs until he made the move to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Arabian Pro League in 2024. The striker enjoyed an extremely successful campaign during the 2025-26 season, scoring 33 goals with four assists.

He’ll look to continue his hot streak throughout the World Cup.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Mexico World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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